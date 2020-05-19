Why Mike Shouhed wants to "spend the rest of my life,quot; with Paulina

Mike screamed it's not to take it easy.

Whether it's investing in property, expanding your business, keeping friends, and keeping in touch with family, the Shahs of Sunset Star is used to traveling a mile a minute.

But with Los Angeles under orders to stay home and much of the country practicing social distancing, Mike and his girlfriend Paulina Ben-Cohen They have been able to slow things down as they grew up together as a couple.

"I spent most of my life saying that one day, when I have time, I will fill in the blank and I have a list of things I wanted to do when I have time," Mike shared with E! News exclusively as part of our Coupled Up series. "Now that I have time, I'm finally getting to that laundry list and using it to my advantage because I could complain or I can make a difference in my life and I chose to do something positive and do something different and approve time correctly. "

That free time now consists of everything from cooking and mixing drinks with Paulina to spending quality time with her protagonist's two growing children.