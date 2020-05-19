Why Mike Shouhed wants to "spend the rest of my life,quot; with Paulina

Mike screamed it's not to take it easy.
Whether it's investing in property, expanding your business, keeping friends, and keeping in touch with family, the Shahs of Sunset Star is used to traveling a mile a minute.
But with Los Angeles under orders to stay home and much of the country practicing social distancing, Mike and his girlfriend Paulina Ben-Cohen They have been able to slow things down as they grew up together as a couple.
"I spent most of my life saying that one day, when I have time, I will fill in the blank and I have a list of things I wanted to do when I have time," Mike shared with E! News exclusively as part of our Coupled Up series. "Now that I have time, I'm finally getting to that laundry list and using it to my advantage because I could complain or I can make a difference in my life and I chose to do something positive and do something different and approve time correctly. "
That free time now consists of everything from cooking and mixing drinks with Paulina to spending quality time with her protagonist's two growing children.
"It's about him so naturally, where I swear most of the time, I'm amazed at how he handles certain situations with them," Paulina shared when she described Mike's involvement with his children. "It's like, tengo I got it." I'm like, "Wow, really awesome." Especially with, you know, with someone who has never had that experience before. "
While Shahs of Sunset Mike recently wrapped up another season and says he is still in contact with much of the cast during quarantine.
You have been able to receive photos of Golnesa "GG,quot; Gharachedaghiis a baby and has also communicated with a new mom Mercedes "MJ,quot; Javid. And if you ask Mike, despite the differences from his co-star in the most recent season, he still hopes his sons will enjoy future play dates.
"The wounds are fresh right now. If a healthy thing, how could they not see eye to eye, especially two powerful women like Mercedes and Golnesa," Mike shared. "In today's world, we need to unite and unite. Not tear and separate."
Mike and Paulina hope that positive energy continues to spread in their home as the quarantine continues. As for a future commitment, you just have to see what happens.
"I know I want to spend the rest of my life with Paulina. I love her very much. I love her children very much. I know that we want to grow our family and I hope that someday, if I ask him to marry her. says yes, "Mike shared with us. "Maybe in season 9 you will see a proposal, who knows? I wish I could predict the future, but I can't."
