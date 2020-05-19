Why Cole Sprouse Doesn't Want a Suite Life Revival

It has been about a decade since Zack and Cody's Suite Life and The Suite Life on Deck But if you wait for some meetings, you may not be lucky.

Cole Sprouse explained why he didn't want to visit the Life Suite series about the Monday episode of Tonight's show.

"I don't think it should be done if I'm honest," he said. Jimmy Fallon. "I think there is great potential to demolish that perfect little golden memory of a show if you go back and relive it."

The 27-year-old actor admitted that he "is not the biggest fan of the sequel and spin-off."

"I also think that if enough time passes, everyone who returns to a program like that isn't really in the same headspace," he added. Riverdale The star continued. "So trying to capture the same feeling that it was, at least in my childhood, … I don't know how it would feel. I think it would be nice to find a way to do it that has a lot of respect and captures the feeling that people really He wants that, but I don't know. I think it can be quite incendiary. "