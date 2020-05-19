Why Cole Sprouse Doesn't Want a Suite Life Revival

It has been about a decade since Zack and Cody's Suite Life and The Suite Life on Deck But if you wait for some meetings, you may not be lucky.
Cole Sprouse explained why he didn't want to visit the Life Suite series about the Monday episode of Tonight's show.
"I don't think it should be done if I'm honest," he said. Jimmy Fallon. "I think there is great potential to demolish that perfect little golden memory of a show if you go back and relive it."
The 27-year-old actor admitted that he "is not the biggest fan of the sequel and spin-off."
"I also think that if enough time passes, everyone who returns to a program like that isn't really in the same headspace," he added. Riverdale The star continued. "So trying to capture the same feeling that it was, at least in my childhood, … I don't know how it would feel. I think it would be nice to find a way to do it that has a lot of respect and captures the feeling that people really He wants that, but I don't know. I think it can be quite incendiary. "
Sprouse starred Zack and Cody's Suite Life with his brother, Dylan Sprouseand many other celebrities, including Brenda song, Ashley Tisdale, Phill Lewis, Kim rhodes and more. The Disney Channel show ran from 2005 to 2008. The spin-off, The Suite Life on Deck, then ran from 2008 to 2011. The love for programs is still alive today.
When asked why he thought fans are "so obsessed,quot; with Life SuiteSprouse joked, "I hope it has something to do with me."
"No, it is the 15th anniversary of it. Even the way I remember many of those children shows that I grew up in, or looking at this, fit into this nostalgic little golden bubble," he continued. . "So there is always this tendency to glorify the things that we grew up with, especially the programming that we grew up with. Fortunately, our program has stood the test of time."
He also said that the public has been "revived,quot; on different platforms, such as YouTube or Disney +.
Watch the video to see Sprouse look back on the series and talk about his new mustache.
