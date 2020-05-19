Why are vaccines so slow?

Do you want to receive The Morning by email? Here is the record.
Good Morning. The economic recession is especially affecting young workers. Trump claims to be taking an unproven medication. And there is encouraging news about the vaccine, but a real vaccine is still a long way off.
The first news about medical treatments, such as yesterday's announcement that a coronavirus vaccine has shown positive results in eight people, can be exciting and frustrating.
The frustrating part is the moment. Even if everything continues to go well with research on this vaccine, it won't be available until the end of this year or the beginning of next. Between now and then, the vaccine will have to endure two more research trials, one with hundreds of people and the other with thousands.
Given the terrible cost of the virus, that lengthy process may seem strangely lacking in urgency. But scientists insist that it is not. Here are the key reasons why they say there are no easy or quick routes to a vaccine:
The first results are not always maintained. In 2015, the French pharmaceutical company Sanofi started selling the first dengue vaccine. The drug had gone through multiple research trials, although some researchers believed Sanofi had ignored the troubling signs. Sure enough, when children in the Philippines started using it, some contracted an even worse form of dengue. Today, the use of the vaccine is highly restricted.
In recent testimony, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, noted that a coronavirus vaccine could suffer from the same problem.
The most important point is that drugs that look good in small, initial studies often look less good when tried on more people.
Side effects are important. A vaccine doesn't just need to work, as Katie Thomas, a Times reporter who covers pharmaceuticals, explained to me. You don't need to have any side effects that cause more harm than the virus itself.
This coronavirus appears to kill only a small percentage of people who get it. Side effects have the potential to cause more harm, because any coronavirus vaccine will be given to billions of people, including many with underlying health problems.
It could lead people around the world to stop taking vaccines that really work. That is what happened in the Philippines after the dengue scandal.
All of which is a reminder that promising initial results, like yesterday's, are often fleeting. Only about 10 percent of the drugs that eliminate the first phase of research finally reach the market.
In other virus developments:
Five in the morning
1. The fired watchdog was investigating the arms sale
The State Department inspector general fired by Trump on Friday was in the final stages of an investigation into whether Secretary of State Mike Pompeo improperly allowed arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Trump, speaking Monday, said of his decision to fire the inspector: "I don't know him." I never heard from him. But the State Department asked me, Mike.
2. A quick ending to "hero pay,quot;
Several of the country's leading employers have increased the wages of their essential workers through "hero pay ”: some extra money on top of normal hourly wages. Now there is a division between the companies that plan to end those programs and those that will continue with them.
Amazon warehouse workers will lose their additional $ 2 an hour later this month, and Starbucks baristas they will lose their additional $ 3. Other companies that had planned to end the additional payment, including Target and Kroger, the country's largest supermarket chain, have changed course, apparently in response to public pressure, as The Star Tribune and The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.
3. An economic crisis for young people.
Young people, many of them recent graduates burdened with debt, are entering a labor market devastated by the pandemic. Previous economic recession studies have shown that they can create lasting disadvantages for younger workers.
Already, the unemployment rate has increased more sharply for Americans under 35, and especially those under 25:
4. Trump says he is taking an unproven drug
The President announced yesterday that He has been taking hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug, to protect himself from the coronavirus, despite the lack of evidence that it can prevent infection. Medical experts harshly criticized him, saying the drug carries significant risks.
5. A fear made by black runners
"When will the time be right to explain to a 9-year-old boy the caution that occurs every time I tie my green shoes and run through the streets in our almost completely white community in Seattle?" Kurt Streeter, a sports reporter at The Times who often jogs with his son, writes in an opening essay.
PREVIOUS HISTORY: HURDLES FOR TEAM SPORTS
The major sports leagues appear to be rapidly advancing towards the resumption of games. N.B.A. the teams are holding workouts. The N.H.L. You are considering an expanded tiebreaker. And Major League Baseball has a plan that would allow Opening Day in July.
To make sense of it all, I asked Oskar Garcia, an associate sports editor, for guidance. His advice: fans shouldn't get too excited yet.
Individual sports, such as car racing, golf, and tennis, have easier paths. But team sports create inherent problems during a pandemic. They require dozens of athletes to come into close contact, touch each other during games, and dress in tight locker rooms.
It is true that leagues are trying to minimize this contact. Baseball would encourage players not to shower in the locker room after games (which could lead to some awkward trips home in August). But leagues cannot completely eliminate human contact. To play the games, as Oskar says, "you need to have some people together."
Like Billy Witz, who covers college football, he recently wrote: "Imagine if the starting left tackle tested positive for Covid-19 the day before a game. What would happen to the rest of the offensive line that had been in meetings with him all week or to the defensive ends that had they hit his head in practice?
The new face of restaurants.
Restaurant quality food at home: Try this Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten's vinegar chicken recipe, which gets its buttery punch, shallots and good red wine vinegar.
Suze Orman is back
The famous financial advisor had been resting slowly, fishing and relaxing in the Bahamas home, where she has spent much of the past five years.
But now the pandemic, and the resulting economic crisis, has made Suze Orman "as much in demand as Lysol." Jacob Bernstein writes on a profile. Orman, who has written more than a dozen books, wants taxes on the wealthy to "skyrocket," and says having an emergency fund may be even more important than paying off debts.
It is a world of salamanders
Many frogs and salamanders die crossing paths during their annual migration, but this spring is different. Scientists are excited to measure the impact that lack of car traffic has on creatures.
Thanks for spending part of your morning with The Times. See you tomorrow. – David
PS Thank you to the readers who wrote to say they missed seeing Bill Russell's name on Yesterday's list of the most successful team athletes of the past 50 years. If we had extended the window to 60 years, Russell, who won a remarkable 11 N.B.A. championships in 13 years, ending in 1969, would have ranked above even Michael Jordan.
