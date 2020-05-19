Why are vaccines so slow?

Given the terrible cost of the virus, that lengthy process may seem strangely lacking in urgency. But scientists insist that it is not. Here are the key reasons why they say there are no easy or quick routes to a vaccine:

The first results are not always maintained. In 2015, the French pharmaceutical company Sanofi started selling the first dengue vaccine. The drug had gone through multiple research trials, although some researchers believed Sanofi had ignored the troubling signs. Sure enough, when children in the Philippines started using it, some contracted an even worse form of dengue. Today, the use of the vaccine is highly restricted.