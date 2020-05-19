"Where is?" Nurses, lawmakers express frustrations at continued lack of personal protective equipment – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota lawmakers heard pleas from frontline nurses in the COVID-19 battle Tuesday.

They say they still don't have enough personal protective equipment or PPE.

It was the first hearing of a new legislative committee designed to monitor the state's pandemic crisis.

Minnesota has more than 17,000 positive cases of COVID-19, and more than 1,900 of those cases are health workers.

READ MORE: Nurse fired from United Hospital continues to fight for hospital-issued peels

Nurses fear that one of their own may lose their lives to the virus.

Mary Turner, president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, described caring for a nursing partner with COVID-19.

"Praying every moment that I cared for this person to get them out alive," Turner said. "Thank God they did it."

But someday, a nurse will not recover.

"I fear the day I have to be in front of the media to report the first death of a Minnesota nurse because they were not properly protected by the bedside," Turner said.

Nurse after nurse told Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and other legislators that they are using the same PPE over and over again.

%MINIFYHTMLe1294cd634fd91941da82d9233d3dc6e17%%MINIFYHTMLe1294cd634fd91941da82d9233d3dc6e18%

"This would have been something that would have disciplined us in the past and could lose our license," Turner said.

Some lawmakers, including Republican House of Representatives minority leader Kurt Daudt, expressed frustration that, despite some $ 400 million from the legislature, and a state board showing adequate supply, nurses have yet to they have what they need.

READ MORE: St. Paul nurse recovering from COVID-19 donates plasma to help those fighting the virus

"There is no EPP warehouse in these hospitals that management is hiding from you, I'm sure, right? So they don't have it," Daudt said. “If they had it, they'd be giving it to you. So where is it? "

Mary Krinkie, vice president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, says some EPP shipments have been diverted and that hospitals have improvised as best they can, even buying rain ponchos when gowns are missing.

"According to experts, a rain poncho … actually protects employees quite well," said Krinkie. "No one had really thought about wearing a rain poncho instead of a gown."

State officials were asked about the PPE in Tuesday's informational call. Their answer is that allocation is up to individual hospitals, but they recognized that EPP reuse standards are being adjusted in part due to supply chain problems, and in part due to the huge amounts of PPE required by this deadly respiratory virus. .

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.