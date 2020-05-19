When will the NASCAR Xfinity race start at Darlington? Rain forces delay

The start of the Toyota 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Tuesday night at Darlington Racecourse (S.C.) is delayed by the weather. Rain in the region has postponed 6 p.m. ET start. Track and NASCAR staff are in the process of drying the historic 1,366-mile oval in hopes of starting the race later Tuesday night.

JR Motorsports driver Noah Gragson, who won the inaugural Xfinity Series race at Daytona, took pole position for Tuesday's race and will start alongside teammate Michael Annett. Xfinity Series points leader Harrison Burton will start 12th alongside Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe, who follows Burton by three points in qualifying.

As with the two NASCAR Cup races held in Darlington this week, there were no qualifying or practice sessions for Tuesday's race. No fans will attend, and NASCAR teams and essential staff maintain strict social distance.

Darlington's trio of races: Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race won by Kevin Harvick, Tuesday's Xfinity Series race and a second NASCAR Cup Series race until 6 p.m. Wednesday ET: Mark the return of the competition on a tight schedule.

The teams will relocate to the NASCAR Charlotte hub later in the week, with four races scheduled for Charlotte Motor Speedway, including a pair of NASCAR Cup Series races (Sunday and Wednesday) and one Xfinity race (Monday) and Gander RV and Outdoor. Truck Series (Tuesday).

Holly Cain writes for the NASCAR Wire Service.