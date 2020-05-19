When are the Belmont bets in 2020? New date, time and other details for the rescheduled race

%MINIFYHTMLb896d9a9b824bf3ff8122f37f03b531116%

The 2020 Belmont Stakes will take place on June 20, 2020, the New York Racing Association announced on Tuesday. After the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes rescheduled their events for September 5 and October 3, respectively, this year will mark the first time that Belmont will be the first leg of the Triple Crown.

It will also be a shortened 1 1/8 mile race compared to the usual 1 1/2 miles due to schedule and calendar adjustments for horses in training. NBC will televise the race and fans will be unable to attend the event.

"While this will be a unique race in this historic race, we are grateful to be able to celebrate Belmont's betting in 2020," said NYRA President and CEO Dave O & # 39; Rouke in a statement. Thanks to our NBC Sports partners, Fans across the country can look forward to an exceptional thoroughbred racing day at a time when entertainment and sports are so important to providing a sense of normalcy. "

Here's everything you need to know about Belmont reprogrammed bets.

The Belmont Stakes, originally scheduled for June 6, has been postponed until Saturday, June 20. It is traditionally the final jewel of the Triple Crown, after the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes.

This year will be the first time that the Belmont Stakes will be the first Triple Crown race.

2020 calendar triple crown

Race Date Hour Location Belmont Stakes Saturday June 20 3 p.m. ET Elmont, New York The Kentucky Derby Saturday, September 5 2:30 pm. ET Louisville, Kentucky Preakness Stakes Saturday October 3 4:30 pm. ET Baltimore, Maryland

Where will the Belmont Stakes 2020 take place?

Belmont bets will take place at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.

What is the distance of the Belmont bets in 2020?

The 152nd edition will run for nine furlongs (1 1/8 miles). Traditionally, the race has run at 1 1/2 miles, but the distance changed, being the opening race for the Triple Crown.