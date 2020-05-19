What is safe outside our homes? – Up News Info Detroit

What is safe outside our homes? Today, Dr. Oz and Dr. McClellan, former FDA Commissioner and current Director of the "Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy," are collecting and sharing the best data so you can make your own decisions when leaving quarantine. From using public restrooms to haircuts for dining out, we are evaluating the risks, so you have the facts. Dr. Oz and Dr. McClellan discuss how much risk is associated with using public toilets.

%MINIFYHTMLacb34520724b76ec6f615b55d422477215%

Watch THE DOCTOR. OZ SHOW, Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. on Up News Info 62.

%MINIFYHTMLacb34520724b76ec6f615b55d422477216%

Related