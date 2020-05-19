What is it like to drive in a NASCAR race without fans and without social distancing rules?

%MINIFYHTML2418f20f60c13deec0eb08b8886256fb14%

Matt DiBenedetto said the drive before the drive brought on nerves.

On his way to Darlington Raceway on Sunday, rolling down the road at the speed limit instead of 200 mph, he felt liberated from his home, but also eager for the Real Heroes 400 ahead. He had not competed in a NASCAR Cup live event for more than two months.

Without the fans present, there was also a different vibe after the pre-race national anthem: "Just quietly when you get in the car. We usually hear the flyover and the fans are going crazy."

But when the engines started, it was like always in a world that has been anything but lately. DiBenedetto said there was no rust from competitors, nor unexpected setbacks with social distancing measures among crew members to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"At the cup level, I think everyone is so good," DiBenedetto told Sporting News. "I mean, they are all professionals and they are all very experienced and talented at this level, so there really wasn't any of that rust to necessarily remove. It's a testament to how good the teams are that we were able to do that without practice." .

NASCAR is one of the first sports to return to live action in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic. That has led to an increase in excitement around driving cars on social media by an audience that largely understands that they are not yet allowed back on the track.

DiBenedetto and others have noted the enthusiasm.

"We really appreciate the fans," said DiBenedetto. "This gives a completely different level of appreciation (for followers) that we couldn't possibly have felt otherwise."

DiBenedetto was ranked 14th in the Real Heroes 400. Kevin Harvick won the race, while Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch completed the top three.

The 28-year-old man said the changes to the coronavirus-related rules on pit lane and in garages had little effect on his location and was surprised at the effectiveness of the altered process. Masks and temperature controls were required for everyone involved in the race, and NASCAR implemented rules to distribute observers and crew members.

"What caught my attention the most was how well everything went from start to finish," DiBenedetto said. "How much work NASCAR and everyone put in to make sure we did everything right, how every crew member in the entire garage was on the same page. I mean, you couldn't find anyone without their mask."

NASCAR returns to the track on Wednesday afternoon for the Toyota 500.