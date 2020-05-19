What happened to the awesome Denver sunset on Monday?

Did you catch the stunning Monday night sunset over the Denver area? If you did, it is probably firmly etched in your memory.

A fiery display of wispy, soft cotton clouds paired seamlessly with the setting sun to produce a dazzling show over the Denver area skies on Monday night. Here's a look at some of those clouds, in case you missed the spontaneously impressive spectacle of Mother Nature in Front Range:

Wow!! My God! What a cloud over Mike ~ High tonight! Good job, Denver !! pic.twitter.com/WW3eel8ESK – Eric English (@ EricEnglish777) May 19, 2020

Why a beautiful night? I can hear my neighbor's wind chimes, the sunset, grateful. pic.twitter.com/OSPeWDB9pI – Theresa Marchetta (@TheresaDenverCO) May 19, 2020

Dr. Sam Ng, a professor of meteorology at Metro State University, gave a brief explanation on Twitter on Monday night, shortly after the sunset display ended.

I just observed a regenerative line of unrealized convective cells that were producing virga. It even had a flanking line. 😂 It looked very cool in the backlit sunlight that made it deep red. h / t: #cowx #virga #ColoradoWeatherNeverDisappoint #StormHour pic.twitter.com/IEoaN7mzQR – Sam Ng (@DocWX) May 19, 2020

In short, the setting sun is combined with virga, or rain that evaporates before reaching the ground. While there was enough instability to generate some thunderstorm activity (that's the reference to "convective cells,quot; as described by Dr. Ng in the previous tweet), it was too dry on the surface for those storms to form.

Temperatures rose to 88 degrees on Monday, making it the hottest day of the year so far. But, that heat came in the typical Denver way: it was dry heat. While it is not exceptionally dry by Denver standards, there was not enough surface moisture to allow storms to fully develop.

That forced the moisture to evaporate before it hit the ground, creating the wispy look of those clouds. Along with a perfectly programmed setting sun, the result was a brilliant sunset.