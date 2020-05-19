What channel is NASCAR on today? Start time, TV schedule for the Xfinity series race in Darlington

NASCAR is back. The Cup series returned on Sunday with Kevin Harvick taking home his first win and fifth place in the top 10 of the season. Now is the time for the Xfinity series to return in 2020. NASCAR stays at Darlington Raceway for the Toyota 200.

On Monday night, NASCAR announced a schedule change for Tuesday's race. Instead of starting at 8 p.m. ET, the race will be moved two hours early to avoid adverse weather conditions in South Carolina.

The Toyota 200 is the first race in the Xfinity series after a two-month absence due to the coronavirus pandemic. Along with a new race time, Tuesday's race also includes other changes. Practices will not take place before the race and the line-up is established by random drawing. Along the way, procedures have been changed to accommodate government regulations.

JR Motorsports fills the front row of the starting lineup with Noah Gragson as first player and Michael Annett in second. Kyle Busch, who ran Sunday in the Real Heroes 400, starts 26th. Busch will also race on Wednesday in the second Cup Series race in four days.

Sporting News compiled everything you need to know about watching the NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Darlington, including the TV channel and live streaming options.

What channel is NASCAR on today?

Race : NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington Raceway

: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington Raceway Date : Tuesday May 19

: Tuesday May 19 television channel : FS1

: FS1 Live broadcast : Fox Sports Go, fuboTV (7-day free trial)

: Fox Sports Go, fuboTV (7-day free trial) Radio: MRN

The Toyota 200 will air on Fox Sports 1. Despite the race schedule change, coverage and the television channel will not be affected. Everything is moving two hours to avoid the possibility of bad weather until Tuesday night.

What time does the NASCAR Xfinity Series race start today?

Date : Tuesday May 19

: Tuesday May 19 Start time: 6 p.m. ET

The Xfinity Series race is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday May 19. It was originally scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, but NASCAR announced Monday that it will move to overcome potential bad weather.

Tuesday's Darlington race is scheduled for 200 miles. 147 total laps make up the race, with stages after lap 45, lap 90 and lap 147.

NASCAR Live Stream for Darlington Race

NASCAR Cup Series 2020 schedule

NASCAR released its revised Cup Series schedule for May 2020 on May 14. It remains committed to running 36 races, four of which were completed before the COVID-19 pandemic closed the world of sports. According to Fox Sports, NASCAR hopes to keep their 10 fall playoff runs intact and on their original tracks.

Below is the schedule revision for the Cup Series:

Date Track Serie Distance Stage lengths (turns) television channel Start time Wednesday, May 20 Darlington Cup 311.4 miles 60-65-103 FS1 7:30 pm. ET Sun May 24 Charlotte Cup 600 miles 100-100-100-100 FOX 6 p.m. ET Wednesday, May 27 Charlotte Cup 312 miles 55-60-93 FS1 8 p.m. ET Sun, May 31 Bristol board Cup 266 miles TBD FS1 3:30 pm. ET Sun, June 7 Atlanta Cup 500 miles TBD FOX 3 p.m. ET Wed, June 10 Martinsville Cup 263 miles TBD FS1 7 p.m. ET Sun, June 14 Miami Cup 400 miles TBD FOX 3:30 pm. ET Sun, June 21 Talladega Cup 500 miles TBD FOX 3 p.m. ET

To start, NASCAR is scheduling races within walking distance of the Charlotte area, where most of the race teams are based. That eliminates most of the travel-related logistics issues associated with running multiple races in one week, which seems necessary for an entire racing season.

Because those tracks host more races than originally scheduled, NASCAR had to remove the races from Chicagoland, Richmond and Sonoma. Through NASCAR, those changes are detailed below:

– "Chicagoland & # 39; s The NASCAR Cup Series race, originally scheduled for June 21, has been reassigned to Darlington on May 17. The Illinois Xfinity Series 1.5-mile race, scheduled for June 20, will take place on May 19 in Darlington. Chicagoland also hosted the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (June 19) and ARCA Menards Series (June 18); officials indicated that those careers will be reassigned at a later date. "

– "Richmond Raceway the Spring Cup Series event on the initial schedule for April 19 moved to Darlington on May 20. A Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race that was to run on April 18 remains postponed, and officials say details will come later for rescheduling. The .75-mile Virginia Circuit race weekend of September 11-12 remains on the calendar. "

– "Sonoma Raceway The Cup Series date for June 14 was moved to Charlotte on May 27. Circuit officials said in a statement that they had worked with NASCAR to find an alternate date on the calendar, but that a suitable replacement could not be found & # 39; & # 39;. given the ongoing uncertainty about major events in California. "

Below are the four NASCAR Cup races currently being postponed (and their original dates on the calendar):

Texas (March 29)

Dover (May 3)

Kansas (May 31)

Michigan (June 7)

Tadd Haislop of Sporting News contributed to this story.