What are the odds that intelligent life exists outside of Earth? – BGR

An astronomer has calculated what he believes to be the chances of life in other parts of the universe, and they are quite favorable.

According to his calculations, David Kipping of Columbia University says the odds of some form of extraterrestrial life are around 9: 1 in favor.

Smart life odds, while still favorable, are lower at 3: 2.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Do you think aliens exist? It is a question that we have all asked ourselves, and in general, I think that most people think that there is something out there, even if neither of us really knows what it is. Scientists would love to find the answer, of course, but while they wait for E.T. To land on your doorstep, they have jotted down the numbers to see how likely the aliens are out there.

In a new article published in procedures of the National Academy of SciencesDavid Kipping, an assistant professor of astronomy at Columbia University, presents the hard and not-so-hard data.

Get out with the odds of life and, even less likely, intelligent Life existing on any random planet in the universe is complicated. We know when life originated on Earth, more or less, and we know how long it took for intelligent life to grow from that massive group of organisms.

"The rapid emergence of life and the late evolution of humanity, in the context of the evolution timeline, are certainly suggestive," Kipping said in a statement. "But in this study it is possible to really quantify what the facts tell us."

He came up with four possible realities regarding life in the universe: life is common and intelligent life is almost as common, life is common but intelligent life is not, life is rare but generally results in intelligent life, and life is rare and rarely results in intelligence.

"The technique is similar to betting odds," explains Kipping. "It encourages repeated testing of new evidence against your position, essentially a positive feedback loop to refine your probability estimates of an event."

%MINIFYHTML712ad040d8939951cfe5aa6f9f1083e815%%MINIFYHTML712ad040d8939951cfe5aa6f9f1083e816%

In the study, Kipping confronts these different possibilities with each other using a formula that is based on our current knowledge of how life arose and the conditions that resulted in intelligent life. The conclusion? Well it's complicated.

Kipping suggests that the probabilities of life in other parts of the universe are quite high. Assuming Earth-like planets (rocky, temperate, and wet) are common, Kipping says the odds are at least 9: 1 in favor of life existing somewhere else.

Smart life, on the other hand, is not so likely. According to his calculations, Kipping puts the odds around 3: 2 in favor of intelligent life, but notes that even on Earth, the fact that humans evolved would have seemed unlikely.

"Analysis cannot provide certainties or guarantees, only statistical probabilities based on what happened here on Earth," says Kipping. However, encouragingly, the case of a universe full of life emerges as the favorite bet. The search for intelligent life in worlds beyond Earth should not be discouraged at all. "

Image Source: NASA / ESA