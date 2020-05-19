Wendy Williams takes a break from her talk show for health reasons: details!

The Wendy Williams Show has started airing replays while the host takes a break! Wendy will be at home for an unspecified period of time!

Apparently, she needs a break to deal with health problems related to Graves' disease.

With that said, the show will continue airing episodes for at least a few days, Variety reports.

Prior to this, Wendy was doing the talk show from the comfort of her own home due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing rules in place to stop the spread of the virus.

Now that you're dealing with some health issues, the virtual episodes have apparently stopped, as you need a little bit of rest and recovery time.

A spokesperson shared via HollywoodLife that ‘Wendy has recently been dealing with symptoms of her Grave's illness that is causing fatigue. After a consultation with your doctor and as a precautionary measure, you will take a break while you continue to receive treatment. We hope to welcome Wendy as soon as possible and continue the Wendy @ Home shows. More updates will follow on a return date. "

The representative did not specify when Wendy plans to return to work, but Variety also mentioned that her absence will last "at least this week."

Of course, during the same morning hours, fans will be able to watch replays of the show.

Graves' disease is an immune system disorder, and the talk show host announced the diagnosis for the first time in 2018 after taking a three-week break due to his health.

Then last year he once again took a break, this time for six weeks, the reason mentioned was that he needed time to recover after shoulder surgery.

Later, she revealed that she was living in a sober house.



