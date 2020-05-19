Wendy Williams announces Show Hiatus after looking troubling

WENN

This is the second time Wendy has been on hiatus from the show due to Graves' illness, as in 2018, she dropped out of the show to focus on her health.

Wendy Williams you are putting your health above all else. The television personality recently turned to her Instagram account to announce to her followers that she would take time off from the "[email protected]" program, as she has been battling Graves' disease.

"Wendy has recently been dealing with the symptoms of Graves' disease that is causing fatigue," the statement read on Monday, May 18. "In consultation with your doctor and as a precautionary measure, you will take time off while continuing to receive treatment."

The statement continued, "We hope to welcome Wendy soon and continue the shows [e-mailed]. More updates will follow on the return date."

Prior to this, the daytime TV presenter aroused concern for her health, as she appeared exhausted in a recent episode. The fact that Wendy battled cocaine addiction didn't help either, as it only put fans on high alert.

"Are you okay? I'm worried about you. Are you spiraling? Please seek help now," said a concerned fan. "The energy is LOW today," said another fan.

This is the second time Wendy has had a break from the show due to Graves' illness. In 2018, she told her audience that she would take a 3-week break to focus on her health after being diagnosed with Graves' disease in addition to her hyperthyroidism.

"My doctor has prescribed me, are you ready? Starting today, three weeks of vacation," Wendy announced at the time. "What? Who are you? I was angry." He later explained that the disease was described as an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid. "Graves' disease tightens behind the eyeballs," he said, adding that it made his eyeballs tremble.