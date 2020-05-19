Watch TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Freak Out after Justin Bieber sends her

Charli D & # 39; Amelio He is a full-fledged believer now.

On Monday, the TikTok star received a surprise from Justin Bieber, who slipped into his DMs when he was hosting an Instagram Live. While answering a question, D & # 39; Amelio, who is the most followed person on TikTok, saw the Instagram identifier of the singer "Yummy,quot; pop up in her feed with a message that said: "Please check it when you have finished your THANKS live ". And, of course, he had the best reaction, and the most relatable. Surprised, the 16-year-old's eyes lit up and she lost track of her thoughts.

"That's a joke," he said in disbelief after reading her comment. "That's a joke. It was a joke. Please tell me someone caught that." Responding to Bieber, she said, "Okay, I will. Thank you." Fortunately for D & # 39; Amelio, one of his fans recorded on the spot and shared it on Instagram. It is unknown what the "Stuck With U,quot; singer said to the viral sensation after crashing her live, but we hope they will fill fans soon.