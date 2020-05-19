Watch TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Freak Out after Justin Bieber sends her

Charli D & # 39; Amelio He is a full-fledged believer now.
On Monday, the TikTok star received a surprise from Justin Bieber, who slipped into his DMs when he was hosting an Instagram Live. While answering a question, D & # 39; Amelio, who is the most followed person on TikTok, saw the Instagram identifier of the singer "Yummy,quot; pop up in her feed with a message that said: "Please check it when you have finished your THANKS live ". And, of course, he had the best reaction, and the most relatable. Surprised, the 16-year-old's eyes lit up and she lost track of her thoughts.
"That's a joke," he said in disbelief after reading her comment. "That's a joke. It was a joke. Please tell me someone caught that." Responding to Bieber, she said, "Okay, I will. Thank you." Fortunately for D & # 39; Amelio, one of his fans recorded on the spot and shared it on Instagram. It is unknown what the "Stuck With U,quot; singer said to the viral sensation after crashing her live, but we hope they will fill fans soon.
In the past few weeks, Bieber has been keeping himself busy creating various TikTok videos for fans. In fact, he even started some dance challenges of his own, providing entertainment for fans as they continue to practice social distancing.
Members of his family have shown their movements while dancing their music on TikTok, including his wife. Hailey Bieber, who has made several cameos on his TikToks. At the start of the pandemic, the Biebers played the game "The Floor Is Lava,quot; and documented the fun moment on the popular social media app.
In April, D & # 39; Amelio made headlines for his public breakup with his fellow TikTok star. Chase hudson. Taking Instagram, he made a heartbreaking announcement, saying, "As you have seen my and Chase's relationship from the beginning, I decided I needed to tell you that we are no longer together. It pains me to say this, but we,quot; have decided this is for the best. for both. We are still close friends and I wouldn't trade that for anything. "
She concluded, "I really do have a lot of love for Chase and I wish him nothing but the best for him. I'm glad to see all the great things he has for him."
Hudson also released a statement of his own: "Charli is an amazing person and I am beyond thankful and blessed to have spent the time I spent with her. We will always be friends and she will always have a special place in my heart." for the rest of my life. We are sorry it took so long to introduce yourself, but this was something we wanted to process privately first. "
