Watch the cast of Zoey 101, then and now

Jamie Lynn Spears it's going back to your televisions.
the Zoey 101 pop princess star and baby sister, Britney SpearsHe is finally making his long-awaited return to the small screen on Tuesday, May 19 with his first regular role in more than a decade in the Netflix romantic drama series. Sweet magnolias, based on the series of novels of the same name by Sherryl woods.
While it's not a return to the Pacific Coast Academy that Nickelodeon fans of a certain generation still crave, it does give hope that a Zoey 101 the reunion could happen someday now that Zoey Brooks is acting once again. And when / if that day comes, Spears has some ideas on how it should be.
"It has to be them as young adults," he said recently on the Chicks in the Office podcast. "You have to engage with our fans now as well as our fans at the time."
"I'm open to ideas," she added, noting that she wouldn't want to restart just for the sake of doing it if no one really likes it. "I want to do it where it's still a good show."
As we wait, let's see what Spears and the rest of her co-stars have been doing on the series Nick, which aired four seasons from 2005-08 on the children's cable network. Zoey 101 It ended.
For more information on Spears, be sure to tune in to her appearance on E! Today at 12:30 p.m. ET / PT.
Sweet magnolias It is now available to stream on Netflix.
%MINIFYHTML9a6804520a2d58f8beab6b788687096216%