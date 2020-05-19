Watch Ranveer Singh's transformation as Vincent Van Gogh

The actor turned to his social media and posted a portrait of himself looking like Vincent Van Gogh. A rather unusual appearance, but even in the days of the eighteenth-century painter, who is among the most famous and influential figures in the history of Western art, Ranveer continues to impress with his stunning appearance. He posted the photo and wrote an intense note saying: "As we move forward in life, it becomes more and more difficult, but as we struggle against difficulties, the deepest strength of the heart develops. Vincent Van Gogh."
Vincent Van Gogh was a famous post-impressionist painter whose work was admired for its beauty, emotions, and color. His works formed the highly influenced art of the 20th century. Unfortunately, the artist is believed to have struggled with mental illness and had no commercial success and remained virtually unknown throughout his life.
Keep us motivated with these beautiful ideas in life, Ranveer Singh.
