Watch Ranveer Singh's transformation as Vincent Van Gogh

Ranveer Singh is a Bollywood actor whose timeless zeal and energy have often lifted our spirits. Whether watching him at awards shows, fashion shows, commercials, or appearances, the actor has spread immense joy and energy simply because of his electrical presence. And now, he has published a message that not only makes us think, but will also help us go through these difficult times with some ease. The actor turned to his social media and posted a portrait of himself looking like Vincent Van Gogh. A rather unusual appearance, but even in the days of the eighteenth-century painter, who is among the most famous and influential figures in the history of Western art, Ranveer continues to impress with his stunning appearance. He posted the photo and wrote an intense note saying: "As we move forward in life, it becomes more and more difficult, but as we struggle against difficulties, the deepest strength of the heart develops. Vincent Van Gogh."

Now this message is surely very necessary in these times of struggle and despair in which the entire world is going through uncertainty.

Vincent Van Gogh was a famous post-impressionist painter whose work was admired for its beauty, emotions, and color. His works formed the highly influenced art of the 20th century. Unfortunately, the artist is believed to have struggled with mental illness and had no commercial success and remained virtually unknown throughout his life.

%MINIFYHTMLa5b9204b92a2c6e05aca646e7625b1d115%

Keep us motivated with these beautiful ideas in life, Ranveer Singh.