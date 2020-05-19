Watch Jimmy Fallon's daughters surprise their mom Nancy for her birthday

We have a birthday at Fallon's house!
During the Monday episode at Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Fallon brought out the sweetest surprise for his wife Nancy Juvonenbirthday with the help of her adorable daughters Winnie, 6 and Franny5.
For their celebration in the air, the trio decorated the kitchen and each performed a special task. Winnie was on duty and showed the birthday card she had made for her mother while Franny went to tell Nancy to meet them in the kitchen. Going over the plan once more, Jimmy asked his oldest daughter, "Winnie, are you going to sing? All right, will Franny hold the cake?" After carrying out her part of the surprise, Franny got into position when the birthday girl entered the room and they started singing "Happy Birthday,quot;.
"You … what?" Nancy got excited before realizing that her birthday surprise would be on the show. "In trouble," she joked with Jimmy. Thanking her daughters for their hard work, Nancy sang along with the classic tune and said, "I love it so much."
Eager to celebrate, the girls got too excited and proceeded to blow out the candles before their mother had a chance. "We have to make some wishes," said Nancy as she tried to blow out the last candle. "Okay, I have one inside." Then Jimmy exclaimed, "Happy birthday! We love you so much!"
Still excited by his surprise, the Saturday night live Alum gave Nancy a moving greeting during her monologue. "It is a special day here because it is my wife's birthday," he cheered. "The producer, camera operator, location scout, publisher … We love you, honey. And I know you don't like surprises."
Assuring his old love that there was more birthday fun, he added, "Oh yes. Don't worry about that. You'll have another cake later too. But I won't record that one."
Before diving into the show, Jimmy showed Nancy the gift her father had given her, which was a case of her favorite brand of olives. "The best gift," he said. "No, stop. OMG! Graber olives. The best tradition in the world."
Nancy also received a gift from The challenge& # 39; s Johnny Bananas, who wished him a happy birthday with a video message. Over the moon for the gesture, Jimmy said his superfan wife was "geeking,quot; for his scream.
Watch the Fallons celebrate their birthday surprise for Nancy in the sweet video above!
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
