Watch Jimmy Fallon's daughters surprise their mom Nancy for her birthday

We have a birthday at Fallon's house!

During the Monday episode at Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Fallon brought out the sweetest surprise for his wife Nancy Juvonenbirthday with the help of her adorable daughters Winnie, 6 and Franny5.

For their celebration in the air, the trio decorated the kitchen and each performed a special task. Winnie was on duty and showed the birthday card she had made for her mother while Franny went to tell Nancy to meet them in the kitchen. Going over the plan once more, Jimmy asked his oldest daughter, "Winnie, are you going to sing? All right, will Franny hold the cake?" After carrying out her part of the surprise, Franny got into position when the birthday girl entered the room and they started singing "Happy Birthday,quot;.

"You … what?" Nancy got excited before realizing that her birthday surprise would be on the show. "In trouble," she joked with Jimmy. Thanking her daughters for their hard work, Nancy sang along with the classic tune and said, "I love it so much."