Watch Jason Derulo splinter his front teeth while eating corn on TikTok

April Fool & # 39; s may have come and gone, but Jason Derulo keep playing.

Fans on social media might have seen that the 30-year-old musician has been engaging in many viral trends on TikTok. And today, he does it again with an ear of corn and an electric drill.

No, it doesn't end very well.

In the video, the singer tries a "trick of life,quot; by trying to eat his ear of corn on an electric drill. "Hey, have you seen this?" Derulo says in the video. "I always wanted to try it."

"Don't try this," the singer captioned the video, following up with a bunch of crying emojis.

Towards the end of the short clip, Derulo stops abruptly after letting out a groan, looks at the camera in horror, and then shows off his teeth or missing them.

But hopefully the "Wiggly,quot; singer only wore badges …