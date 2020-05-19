WarnerMedia Parent AT&T raises more than $ 3 billion in debt sales – Up News Info

WarnerMedia parent AT&T is raising € 3 billion (about $ 3.28 billion) in a ticket sale and will use the cash for general corporate purposes, which may include paying off debts.

It announced the sale of three tranches of promissory notes (or bonds) for 1.75 billion euros, 750 million euros and 500 million euros, respectively, in a filing with the SEC.

AT&T and other media and entertainment companies have been raising cash amid an uncertain business climate. In April, it announced that it had established a new $ 5.5 billion loan agreement at competitive rates with 12 banks to provide additional financial flexibility. The loans are prepaid without penalty, he said, as he seeks to reassure markets and employees that he is on solid ground in the uncertain COVID-19 times.

AT&T took on significant debt with its $ 85 billion acquisition of Time Warner in 2018 and has been trying to reduce it. The coronavirus pandemic has posed a challenge for highly leveraged companies. Debt exceeded $ 150 billion at the end of 2019.

AT & T's latest quarterly earnings on April 22 showed a jump in wireless subscribers, but a success at WarnerMedia, squeezed by zero theatrical revenue and a drop in advertising driven in part by a lack of live sports. His biggest bet, the HBO Max streaming service, will launch on May 27. Streaming pioneer and Hulu co-founder Jason Kilar started as CEO of WarnerMedia this month before launch.