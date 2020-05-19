Walmart's $ 99 Android tablet actually looks pretty good

The Onn.8 Tablet Pro.

When you think of cheap Android tablets, you probably think of the Amazon Fire series, but Walmart is also in the game with its internal "Onn,quot; tablets. As 9to5Google discovered, Walmart recently began selling two new models of its Onn tablet: the 8-inch "Onn.8 Tablet Pro,quot; for $ 99, and the 10-inch "Onn.10.1 Tablet Pro,quot; for $ 129. Surprisingly we are not here to poke fun at the $ 99 Walmart tablet, because it actually looks pretty cool! You get Google Play, which is a major update on Amazon Fire tablets without Google, plus Android 10, a surprisingly modern USB-C port, and an "HD,quot; display.

Walmart is not good at this whole "selling electronics,quot; thing and does not list the usual official detailed statistics. The "HD Screen,quot; of the 8-inch model could mean a resolution as low as 720p. Last year's version of this device (this is the second generation) had a 1280 × 800 LCD screen, which would qualify for the "HD,quot; label and would be comparable to the closest Amazon device, the Fire HD 8 Plus.

The SoC appears uselessly as a "2.0 GHz Octa-core processor,quot;, but a previous leak linked both tablets to a 2.0 GHz MediaTek "MT8768WA,quot; SoC. The MT8768 features eight Cortex-A53 cores and a 650Mz PowerVR GE8320 GPU. CPU cores are one of the first 64-bit ARM cores ever produced and were originally introduced in 2012. I can't find detailed specs on this exact model, but other MT87xx SoCs, which also use Cortex A53 cores, are based on a Process 28nm. So yes, it is cheap.

Oddly, you will only find results for "MT8768WA,quot; along with these exact tablets. The normal Mediatek SoC is "MT8768,quot;. So does "WA,quot; mean "Walmart,quot; and Mediatek made a slight customization? Is this SoC literally a Walmart special?

Other specs include 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a headphone jack, MicroSD slot, USB-C port and a "10 hour battery life,quot; (sigh). There are front and rear cameras, which have a speed of 5MP.

The Onn 10.1 Tablet Pro has an "FHD,quot; screen, which generally means 1920 × 1080. Geekbench listings say it has the same MT8768WA SoC as the 8-inch version, plus 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a connector for headphones, MicroSD, USB-C, and again with a nebulous "10-hour battery,quot;.

The skin is mostly Android, except for what looks like a super annoying Walmart system navigation button. This opens a dedicated Walmart app portal with all your favorite apps like "Walmart, Walmart Grocery, Vudu, Sam & # 39; s Club and Walmart eBooks." The worst part is that since it is a system navigation button it pushes all other navigation buttons to the side, so Home, Back and Recent are all off-center. However, since this is Android 10, I wonder what happens when you enable the new gesture navigation feature, which completely removes the system bar, apart from a small gesture indicator. I bet he hides the Walmart button.

Both Walmart tablets are for sale right now, and could even be at your local Walmart.

