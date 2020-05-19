ViacomCBS Ups Entertainment Executives and Youth Groups Trevor Rose and Justin Rosenblatt – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML31c20644d1c0fe82cdce6b6539b386de16%

ViacomCBS has promoted veteran executives Trevor Rose and Justin Rosenblatt to positions of responsibility in the Entertainment & Youth Group division. Rose is being elevated to EVP, Talent and Content Development and Head of Talent, Entertainment and Youth. Rosenblatt is being promoted to SVP, comedy and alternative content for the ViacomCBS youth and entertainment group. The moves are part of the post-merger integration and further consolidation of top creative executives in the new Entertainment and Youth division, led by Chris McCarthy, under Nina L. Díaz, President of Content and Creative Director for the entire group. . They also follow the recently announced departure of Sarah Babineau, director of Comedy Central Content & Creative Enterprises, who will be leaving the company later this year.

Rose previously served as SVP, Talent and Series Development for MTV Studios, VH1, CMT, and Logo. A 16-year veteran, he joined VH1 as an assistant in the Talent department, quickly rising in rank. From Chris Rock and Martha Stewart to Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart, Rose has been instrumental in packaging scripted and unscripted series, including Shout with the Queen Latifah production company, The Breaks, Daytime Divas, Hit the Floor as much as The best week ever, who gave birth to names such as Ali Wong, Michael Che, Melissa Rauch and Nick Kroll, among others. The executive produced series that include Martha & Snoop & # 39; s Potluck Dinner Party, Hip Hop Squares with Ice Cube and next Jodie with Tracee Ellis Ross for MTV Studios.

It's a homecoming for Rosenblatt, who started on MTV2 where he supervised Celebrity deathmatch. Most recently, he was the pastor of critically acclaimed. Schitt Creek during his six seasons on Pop TV. In addition to supervising the comedy series. Sleeping hat and the thriller Clique, Rosenblatt also acquired a fan favorite One day at a time who gave the green light to an animated special with Lin-Manuel Miranda. In his previous role directing alternative programming on the CW, Rosenblatt was responsible for Who owns this line anyway? restart, relaunch MADtvand Penn & Teller: fool us and Masters of illusion, among others.

"Trevor and Justin are consummate masters of taste with a deep understanding of what moves the needle in pop culture," Diaz said. "With Trevor leading the way, the sky is the limit of where these creative stars will take our marks."