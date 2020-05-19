Veteran WME TV agent Lit Jordan Cerf joins Mosaic as manager – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: WME TV veteran Lit agent Jordan Cerf has joined Mosaic as manager.

Cerf enters the facility with a long list of clients to manage, a list that includes multiple Emmy and WGA award winners and nominees. That includes Oscar-nominated filmmaker Dee Rees (Muddy) and Kevin Smith (Employees) and showrunners including Tim Kring (Heroes) Raven Metzner (Marvel & # 39; s Iron fist) and Joe Tracz (Dash and Lilly), along with writers including: Celine Geiger (Nancy Drew), Chinaka Hodge (Snowpiercer, Netflix ' Midnight club), WGA Nominee Cristine Chambers (Boardwalk Empire), Joey Falco (Charmed) and Pam Wechsler (Bull), among others.

Mosaic's director Jimmy Miller said: “We have known and respected Jordan both personally and professionally for a long time, and we cannot wait for such a skilled advocate for writers and directors to join us. He will fit perfectly into our culture. "

Cerf began his career 14 years ago in the Endeavor mailroom, transitioning to WME in the 2009 merger. He worked at agent desks, including WME partner and TV Department co-director Paul Haas, formerly from being appointed an agent 10 years ago. While there has been a recent downsizing at the agency, I have been persuasively told that this was Cerf's choice, and their client list confirms this.