Ventura County Officials Unanimously Approve Plan for Expedited Reopening – Up News Info Los Angeles

VENTURA (CBSLA) – Matthew Bryant said he couldn't wait to dine inside restaurants again while eating his lunch inside his car on Tuesday at Moorpark.

"I just sat here in the shade and had lunch," he said.

And their desire to eat out could happen sooner rather than later, as the Ventura County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a plan Tuesday that would allow them to lift the restrictions at an accelerated rate if the state approves.

"This could move very quickly," said Dr. Robert Levin, the county's public health officer.

According to Levin, people could soon dine in restaurants, shop, and even consider returning to the classroom in the fall.

"It would be modified," he said. "So maybe one approach could be that the kids would be in class on Mondays and Wednesdays, and then another group would be in class on Tuesdays and Thursdays."

Levin said the county has met state standards, such as reducing hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and increasing testing, to advance the reopening process.

"We have an enemy in our presence," he said. "And we need to balance our forward movement with making sure that we are controlling that enemy."

Currently, the county operates two driving test sites that offer free testing by appointment only.

Oxnard Center for the Performing Arts, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard;

Thousand Oaks Library – Newbury Park Branch, 2332 Borchard Road, Newbury Park

And starting Wednesday, free test drives will be offered at three sites throughout the county. Appointments are not required for the following locations that will operate Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. at 7 p.m.

Ventura College, 4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura;

Moorpark College, 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark;

128 S. Hallock Drive, Santa Paula

As of Monday night, Ventura County had reported 825 cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths related to the virus.