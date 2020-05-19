Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal praise Jaideep Ahlawat's performance at Paatal Lok

Bollywood is an industry where there is fierce competition but also love and admiration every time an actor excels in his trade. We have seen enough cases where the actors have applauded each other for the brialliance displayed in their performances. And the latest example is that of Jaideep Ahlawat, who is praised by Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao and Manoj Bajpayee for their role as a police officer, Hathiram, in the much talked about OTT crime thriller Paatal Lok.



Among the many who wrote their positive comments, Varun Dhawan turned to social media and praised the performances. See his post here:

While Rajkummar Rao had a long note to write praising everyone. About Ahlawat, he wrote, "Brilliant performances by my brothers @jaodeepahlawat as HathiRam (You deserve the best bhai actor awards) …"



Look what it has to say:

While actor Manoj Baypayee, who has worked with Ahlawat in directing Anurag Kashyap, Gangs Of Wasseypur wrote: "A series so finely written, crafted, photographed, directed, edited and performed so impeccably PATAL LOK! Congratulations to all! the actor creators! and the directors #prosit and # avinasharun.Jaideep Abhishek Neeraj Gul Vipin Loveleen. Bahut seekha !! Waah !! "

Vicky Kaushal, who has shared screen space with the actor in Raazi, said: "Best performance of the year! @Jaideepahlawat #paatallok I also congratulate @anushkasharma @ avinasharun24fps and the team for a brilliant show!"

Anushka Sharma can bow to produce content that addresses the societal issues prevailing in society through Paatal Lok. The series has become a snapshot favorite with many B-city celebrities who have been watching each other at home during the running of the bulls.