Vanderpump Final Rules: Lisa Vanderpump rips Jax Taylor

Tonight Vanderpump Rules Season 8 finale, the British restaurateur made this point by masterfully shutting down his former employee Jax Taylor while his infamous ego once again raised its ugly head. This conversation came to fruition after Lisa saw Jax risk his relationships with his wife. Brittany Cartwright and best friend Tom Sandoval.
Earlier in the episode, during a photo shoot for Hollywood reporterJax had a tantrum when he was forced to wear a black T-shirt to match his coworkers.
"I will wear whatever I want, whenever I want! I always have," Jax said in a confessional. "I don't like being put on the same level as the rest of the waiters."
In an attempt to comfort Jax, Brittany assured her husband that she still looked "sexy,quot;. Unfortunately, this comment triggered one of Jax's classic outbursts. As Jax stated, "I don't care," Lisa looked at him in horror.
This is where his first speech took place …
Bravolebrity not only confronted the experienced SURver about his recent misbehavior, referring to his many angry messages and intense posts on social media, but also demanded to know why he was unhappy.
In response, Jax claimed that he was struggling with anger issues and suggested that his head was injured. As expected, Lisa had little time for these excuses when she warned her employee that her reckless decisions would affect her marriage.
"You have a habit of self-destruction, you know that? I don't know if you need to be the center of attention," Lisa said. "But come on, where was your life just four weeks ago?"
Hours later, at TomTom's first anniversary party, Lisa's concern was reawakened as she watched Jax and Sandoval broadcast their many problems, including the wedding drama, novelty, and more.
Further, Ariana madixHis love refused to accept Jax's claim that his emotions made him a "disabled person."
"I'm setting my limits, right now. I'm not doing that anymore," said Sandoval.
"Why don't we take a break a little? Just a break, man," Jax decided.
"Sure," the 36-year-old reality star agreed.
Ever since Lisa saw this whole confrontation dwindle, she confronted Jax once again about her actions.
"Is this how you really feel?" Lisa asked in surprise.
Despite having stopped her friendship with Sandoval, Jax assured Lisa that she would "grow old with Tom and Tom,quot;. Hearing this, Lisa urged Jax to "respect,quot; his friends and "put it back together."
"My friends are the ones I need! What if I lose everything tomorrow?" Brittany's husband rang. "This is not just for an f-king TV show, Lisa! These are my true friends."
As Jax continued to spiral, he added, "That's why my show is successful …"
This is where Lisa got enough of Jax's ego. If there's anything you should know about Lisa Vanderpump, do not take credit for something she has built.
"It's not really your show, it's actually my show, okay? And I put my ass on you, so don't be fucking disrespectful to me," snapped the restaurant expert. "Let's not talk about it, don't start disrespecting me."
"I'm not," Jax stirred. "You do not understand it!"
"I understand! I understand, I understand," replied Lisa heatedly. "Listen, stop making you feel more special than you are. We are all human beings, we will all lose people, we will all fall in love, we will all have great relationships, we are all going to screw up. Stop putting pressure on us. We will all lose our parents, we all We will go through a tragedy, because that is what life is about. "
With all of Jax's stunned attention, Lisa added, "You have a beautiful woman, you have every opportunity in life. Now get together, go see someone, talk to them and realize how lucky you are. End of f – king's story. "
We have the feeling that Lisa has wanted to tell Jax this for years.
