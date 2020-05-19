Vanderpump Final Rules: Lisa Vanderpump rips Jax Taylor

Their Lisa VanderpumpShow and don't forget it.

Tonight Vanderpump Rules Season 8 finale, the British restaurateur made this point by masterfully shutting down his former employee Jax Taylor while his infamous ego once again raised its ugly head. This conversation came to fruition after Lisa saw Jax risk his relationships with his wife. Brittany Cartwright and best friend Tom Sandoval.

Earlier in the episode, during a photo shoot for Hollywood reporterJax had a tantrum when he was forced to wear a black T-shirt to match his coworkers.

"I will wear whatever I want, whenever I want! I always have," Jax said in a confessional. "I don't like being put on the same level as the rest of the waiters."

In an attempt to comfort Jax, Brittany assured her husband that she still looked "sexy,quot;. Unfortunately, this comment triggered one of Jax's classic outbursts. As Jax stated, "I don't care," Lisa looked at him in horror.

This is where his first speech took place …