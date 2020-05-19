UTA signs I can only imagine Andrew and Jon Erwin Kingdom Story Company – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed religious writers, producers and directors Andrew and Jon Erwin. The agency will also represent Kingdom Story Company, the production tile they co-founded with Kevin Downes and Tony Young. The Erwins are best known for helping I Can Only Imagine, the image of the $ 7 million budget that raised $ 83 million nationally to become the highest grossing independent film of 2018. They recently released I Still Believe, a romance that follows the story. Real-life Christian music star Jeremy Camp, starring KJ Apa.

The Erwins and Kingdom Story Company have a multi-year film and television contract with Lionsgate. Then they plan to direct American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story, about the undrafted quarterback who once stored shelves at a grocery store for $ 5.50 an hour but didn't lose faith, and became one of the most prolific passersby. of his era. and an MVP and Super Bowl champion with the Arizona Cardinals. After that, they will produce Jesus Revolution, inspired by the cover of Time magazine from 1971. Kingdom Story last year launched a television division run by producer Mona Garcea, whose credits include Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory, Mike and Molly and Disjointed.

%MINIFYHTMLfcb467af9710433f091ae75cd9edff3317%%MINIFYHTMLfcb467af9710433f091ae75cd9edff3318%

Erwins' credits include Woodlawn, October Baby and Moms & # 39; Night Out, and docus and music videos. They are still represented by attorneys Matt Johnson and Ben Rubinfeld at Ziffren Brittenham LLP.