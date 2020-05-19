Usama Hamade pleads guilty to conspiracy to export drone parts – Up News Info

– A Lebanese man pleaded guilty in Minnesota federal court to conspiring to export drone parts and technology from the US. USA To the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia in Lebanon.

US Attorney Erica H. MacDonald said Monday that Usama Hamade, 55, pleaded guilty to conspiring to illegally export goods and technology.

Her brother Issam Hamade pleaded guilty in March to Minnesota federal court.

Prosecutors said the brothers acquired sophisticated drone technology from 2009 to 2013 and illegally exported them to Hezbollah, which the United States considers a terrorist organization.

The Hamades were arrested in February 2018 in South Africa and were extradited to the United States last fall.

According to one indictment, the parts included inertia measurement units, which can be used to track the position of an aircraft, and digital compasses, which can be combined with inertia measurement units for drone guidance systems. Parts also included a jet engine and 20-piston engines.

