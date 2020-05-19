Usain Bolt welcomes the girl with his girlfriend Kasi Bennett

Shutterstock
Usain Bolt he is officially a pope!
On Monday, it became known that the Olympic gold medalist and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett welcomed a girl. The exciting announcement came from the Prime Minister of Jamaica. Andrew Holness, who turned to social media to share the exciting news with fans and send her best wishes to the new parents and their little one.
"Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby!" the shared, along with a photo of him and Bolt together.
In January, the legendary track and field star revealed that he and his lifelong love were expecting their first child along with a sweet tribute post on Instagram, which featured a stunning photo of the new mother cradling her growing baby bump as she put on a red dress. He captioned the image: "I just want to say that a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE. @ Kasi.b,quot;.
For his part, Bennett gave his followers another look at his maternity session by sharing more photos and wrote: "Our greatest blessing …", "Our greatest celebration …" and "Our golden son. Coming soon .. . "
Bolt and Bennett have been dating for almost seven years and have expressed their desire to expand their family multiple times in the past. In 2017, he said PEOPLE, "I have (I have) a girlfriend for four years (and) she is going constantly, so we are thinking about children very soon. We will see how it goes, we will take our time."
After sharing that he and Bennett had a bit of joy along the way, Bolt told the store that he will not pressure his children to follow in his famous footsteps. "People always say,‘ Are you going to put your kids in sports? "He said in February. "But for me, if they want to play sports, well, I really don't care. But, I won't push them to do athletics. I think it will be difficult."
Bolt continued: "I think it's the most difficult thing when you have a father who is a superstar in a super sport, I don't think you should do that sport. I think you should do something else because there is a lot of pressure on you to live up to expectations,quot; .
