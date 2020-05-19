Usain Bolt welcomes the girl with his girlfriend Kasi Bennett

Usain Bolt he is officially a pope!

On Monday, it became known that the Olympic gold medalist and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett welcomed a girl. The exciting announcement came from the Prime Minister of Jamaica. Andrew Holness, who turned to social media to share the exciting news with fans and send her best wishes to the new parents and their little one.

"Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby!" the shared, along with a photo of him and Bolt together.

In January, the legendary track and field star revealed that he and his lifelong love were expecting their first child along with a sweet tribute post on Instagram, which featured a stunning photo of the new mother cradling her growing baby bump as she put on a red dress. He captioned the image: "I just want to say that a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE. @ Kasi.b,quot;.