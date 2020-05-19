Usain Bolt welcomes girl with girlfriend

%MINIFYHTML1b3587792156db1c6fbe05eb9d2dfea116%

Congratulations to the retired sprinter and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett as it is confirmed that they are the proud parents of a bouncing girl.

Olympic Usain Bolt he is a new pope

On Monday May 18, 2020, the Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness announced on Twitter that the 33-year-old former sprinter and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett they were new parents, after welcoming a girl to the world.

"Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby!" Holness wrote alongside a photo of the athlete.

The couple have yet to publicly share the exciting news or announce the name of the new arrival.

Bolt shared that he was ready to become a father in January, sharing a snapshot of Kasi showing off her blooming tummy in a stunning red dress on Instagram.

"I just want to say that a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE," he wrote alongside the photo of the marketing director posing on the beach by the ocean.

Kasi also shared three photos from the session on her own Instagram page, writing "Our greatest blessing …" and "Our greatest celebration …" alongside the first two posts.

In the legend of the third and last image, the 30-year-old joked: "Our golden son … Coming soon …"

The couple has been dating since 2014.