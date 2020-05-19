Upgrade your pantry for under $ 30

5 things ordered 5 things ordered Jolie Kerr is a cleaning expert, consulting columnist and host of the "Ask a Clean Person" podcast. Each week, she will bring together five essential cleaning products, tools, and organizational systems to help you live your most orderly lives.

The two best pantry organizing tips you'll get will cost you nothing to implement and are these: Group things like pasta, snacks, canned goods, baking supplies, etc., and put together the things you use most often. in the easiest places to reach. But still, there are some organizational solutions worth considering throwing away a little (but not a lot!) Of money to help tidy up pantries and cabinets that are overwhelmed by bags of this and jars of that and oh, ugh , did I leak honey again? These are some of the best pantry organization products that won't break the bank.

Shelf baskets

Many common pantry items, like bean bags or nuts, are packaged in a way that makes storing them tidy a bit tricky. Organizing containers they exist and can help with this, but they take up precious space in the cabinet. Enter: the storage basket under the shelf. These baskets have arms that slide over a shelf and hang underneath, maximizing unused cabinet storage space.

Extender shelf

Another easy way to increase usable space in a pantry or in cabinets is to use a shelf extender that doubles the amount of flat storage available. Shelf extenders are generally wire, but this style has a flat metal shelf, making it a better choice for storing fragile items like spice jars or drinking glasses.

Storage containers

Many popular pantry storage containers have the same type of problem as organizing containers: they can take up a lot of unnecessary space. But this set of six storage containers, which can be used to hold things like flour, sugar, loose beans, pasta, etc., has a relatively small footprint compared to similar products, and the flat lids allow for easy stacking.

Laughs

When it comes to storing small items like spice jars in a deep cabinet, it is easy for things to get lost on the way back. An elevator can help keep those things in your line of sight, so you won't have to take everything out to find the cream of tartar you use once a year for your famous lemon meringue pie.

Laans Susans

We love a lazy moment from Susan, but, like other popular pantry storage solutions, they can take up space unnecessarily. However, a two tie-down lazy susan allows you to use the vertical space of a cabinet to store things like bottles and jars, and the turntable design makes it much easier to grab what you need without having to take out lots of other things. First.