Up News Info analyst explains how to navigate outstanding balances in limited funds – Up News Info Detroit

Unemployment continues to rise, even as parts of the country take steps to reopen. April's unemployment rate has more than tripled to 14.7 percent, the worst increase on record. The first week of May saw nearly 3 million more new jobless claims, bringing the total of coronavirus pandemics to 36 million. The actual effect on the labor market is probably much worse than the reported statistics.

Losing a job and the income it brings can quickly change the financial situation of a home. Invoices don't stop coming just because paychecks do. And many households do not have the financial cushion to weather a job loss, let alone a job loss during a financial crisis caused by a global pandemic.

If you are in this unfortunate situation, and many Americans are, "there really is only one bill to prioritize," says Jill Schlesinger, certified financial planner and business analyst at Up News Info News, "and it's food, food, food " And everything else is negotiable. "

This is the time to go back to basics. "Find out where you spend your money normally and also now during the pandemic," says Schlesinger. "Of course, food is your top priority. Shelter is a priority: it could be your rent, it could be your mortgage. It could be your health insurance. It could be your profits. It could be your internet service provider. It could be your life insurance. All of these bills must be prioritized. "

It may not be possible to pay everything with limited funds. And frankly, some things matter more than others anyway. How do you classify what is most important? "There is a great tool that is available from the Office of Consumer Financial Protection (CFPB)," says Schlesinger. "It helps people list all the things they spend money on and then go back and say‘ what's my priority. "

%MINIFYHTML91ecc23e515534e052e3d8f774afd55717%

This CFPB resource is not intended to replace the advice of a financial professional. But it can help those in dire financial situations to systematically sort their bills and decide what to prioritize. "A kind of triage of what must be paid," as Schlesinger describes it.

Once you've sorted and prioritized, "your third step is to ask for help where you don't think you can make payments on time," Schlesinger recommends. "That's a concept called patience. You're going to talk to your landlord or your mortgage holder. And you're going to say," The virus is negatively affecting me. "I need help. I need a break. I can't pay what I owe you." .

(An additional CFPB resource provides more information on home and mortgage assistance during the national coronavirus emergency.)

Most companies have been negatively affected by the current crisis, and many are making concessions to those with outstanding obligations. "You are going to ask each of the places where you owe money, or you have bills and ongoing obligations, you are going to ask for tolerance," suggests Schlesinger. "In that conversation, you are going to discover what is possible."

Those terms can vary widely, from indulgence to a prolonged period of relief. But having the conversation gives you the information you need to adjust your payment plan as needed. It will also allow you to better understand your obligations once the pandemic passes and / or your financial situation improves.

"You need a game plan to overcome a period of time when there are financial problems," emphasizes Schlesinger. Doing this exercise in the middle of the month will give you time to assess the situation and communicate with creditors before the next round of bills begins.

%MINIFYHTML91ecc23e515534e052e3d8f774afd55718%

Related