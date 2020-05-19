University of Kentucky fires four cheerleading coaches amid accusations of naked hazing

Image: Getty Image: Getty

The University of Kentucky has fired four coaches from the national championship-winning cheerleading squad 24 times from school after a month-long investigation into sexual harassment and hazing allegations.

Head coach Jomo Thompson and assistant coaches Ben Head, Spencer Clan and Kelsey LaCroix were fired after an investigation stimulated by a parent complaint filed in February. University officials say the team's coaches allowed alumni of the program to supply alcohol to the team at a cheerleading retreat. Additional allegations indicated that team members were encouraged to strip in a boat provided by a former student, but the investigation found that there is no evidence that coaches were aware of this pressure. However, over the course of the retreat, several team members required medical attention after drinking. According to the New York Timescheerleaders at the retreat were encouraged to perform dangerous stunts while naked:

"During a team retreat in Lake Cumberland, cheerleaders were thrown from the dock into the water while topless or bottomless in a gym routine known as a basket toss, according to research."

in a reporttThe school's Office of Institutional Equity and Equal Opportunity said that several allegations of sexual assault and harassment were investigated but not substantiated, including allegations that "some team members were sexually touched without their consent, that male team members compared the size of their genitalia, and that the students were forced to have oral sex. "However, the investigation found that cheerleaders were told not to wear underwear and were asked to perform" lewd chants "as part of the initiation at a cheerleading camp in Tennessee.

Over the course of the investigation, forty-year-old University of Kentucky faculty program advisor T. Lynn Williamson also retired from his main job as the university's deputy general counsel, as investigators publicly admonished Williamson for allowing these dangerous and degrading activities to persist. The university is now in the process of assigning a new advisor.