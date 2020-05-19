University of Colorado forgets enrollment increases in response to coronavirus

The University of Colorado Board of Regents voted Tuesday to keep enrollment steady for nearly all students on the system's four campuses for the 2020-2021 academic year, an unprecedented move aimed at reducing the financial burden on students in Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, school leaders said.

CU officials said they couldn't recall a time in the university's history when tuition levels did not increase from year to year.

Colorado residents and out-of-state students on all campuses will not see an increase in enrollment, apart from out-of-state nursing students at the Anschutz Medical Campus, who will face a 3% increase in enrollment.

Regents approved the measure Tuesday in an 8-1 vote. Regent Sue Sharkey, R-Castle Rock, voted against the proposal because she said she wanted enrollment to not only remain stable, but decrease.

"Although there would have been times when I would have applauded a 0% increase in enrollment, I think during this particular time, we should look at the difficult challenges facing our students," Sharkey said during the virtual board meeting. "I still believe that the university can take deeper cuts. We should start at the executive level with salary increases currently under consideration and likely to be voted on soon. ”

With fixed enrollment, undergraduate students at CU will be charged the following for the 2020-2021 year:

CU Boulder state students will pay $ 10,728 for 30 credit hours compared to $ 36,546 for out-of-state students

CU Colorado Springs students in the state will pay $ 8,850 for 30 credit hours compared to $ 23,970 for out-of-state students

CU Denver state students will pay $ 9,900 for 30 credit hours compared to $ 30,510 for out-of-state students

CU Anschutz students in the state will pay $ 13,110 for 30 credit hours compared to $ 28,260 for out-of-state students

On the Boulder campus, students already receive four-year blocked tuition fees, so annual college increases apply only to new students.

"Affordability has always been a major core commitment at CU and these are difficult times not only for us but also for our students and their families," said Todd Saliman, CU vice president and chief financial officer. "We want to do everything possible to make CU an affordable option."

Regent Jack Kroll, a Democrat from Denver, suggested that regents should discuss tuition again when there is more clarity about what college will be like in the fall, adding that he believes students should pay less if all of their classes are taught remotely. .

Saliman said he could not speculate on the possibility of further reducing enrollment as the future remains cloudy, but said flexibility was always an option.

Regents also voted on mandatory student fees, which will decrease for the Boulder campus, remain stable for the Anschutz campus, and increase for the Denver and Colorado Springs campuses, and voted for a 0% compensation increase for CU employees for the upcoming academic year.

The votes came when the state figured out how to fund Colorado's public education institutions amid the financially damaging coronavirus pandemic. A $ 73.6 million increase to state higher education funding previously approved by the Joint Budget Committee has already been phased out due to the pandemic, CU officials said Tuesday.

Colorado ranks 48th in the nation for funding higher education.

Universities across the state remain locked in a vicious circle of relying on student enrollment to overcome financial difficulties at a time when many are unsure in mid-May of how they will reopen in the midst of a pandemic, if classes will. continue remotely and how they will safely house students when social estrangement is key to slowing the spread of the virus.