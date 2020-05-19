TSR Exclusive: Webbie manager says Webbie's relationship has not been the same since Boosie got out of jail, says bad communication is the reason

For months, rumors have revolved around Boosie and Webbie not being as thick as thieves anymore. That was recently shown on Al Gore's internal network when Webbie made a comment under YFN Lucci's photo of him and Boosie.

Well, we met Webbie's manager, Derrick, and he was able to add context to the situation.

Even though Webbie made that comment, she was actually trolling, according to her manager, and is still looking for Boosie. The only thing that worries him is loyalty.

"Webbie doesn't really give an f-k. N-s go into their feelings and take s-t out of proportion. Boosie and Webbie always will be. It's like peanut butter and jelly," she said. Boosie went to jail and Webbie was out here working. Webbie's loyalty will always be Trill Entertainment. That's what Webbie was talking about, "he added. He's a great person in loyalty. That's all I know, and the legacy is what he's talking about. It's not about not having money. He's been making money for years. It's about of the legacy. "

He also stated that Webbie was also responding to a comment made by Boosie earlier this year when asked by an IG Live follower about Boosie. He stated, "Don't ask me about Webbie. Do you see me with f-g Webbie? Can you see me dating Webbie? Well don't ask me about f-g Webbie. "

“It was something that came up on the Internet. Webbie caught him late, when Boosie said, "Don't ask me about Webbie. You don't see Webbie with me." Webbie also posted it on his page, because he thought it was fun. "

Boosie and Webbie have been rocking for years, Derrick stated that it is about preserving the legacy.

"Either you're going to put Trill Entertainment together or you're going to take the Bad Azz legacy and the Savage Life legacy and bring them all together and do this the right way."

The Webbie manager also addressed claims that Webbie missed shows.

"Everyone at Bad Azz knows, knows who to turn to, when it's business time. We had a couple of shows, but it was never a phone call to management to make s-t go the way it's supposed to go."

While Webbie made the comment under the YFN Lucci photo, there's no problem with YFN Lucci or any other rapper. The two were together before quarantine.

"We were together at the club in Dallas just before this happened. Webbie has no problems with anyone in the game. He just said what he wanted to say.

Webbie may not have visited Boosie while he was in jail, but that doesn't make him less of a friend to Boosie.

"Some people felt that Webbie did not go to jail, but who wants to go to jail?" I ask. Who wants to go there? That doesn't make you false because you didn't go to jail. Boosie went to jail and they lost Bleek. They lost Phat. Who wants to see that? Lost Pimp C? Who wants to see that? He was coming as a brother. Like, where the hell were all these n-s?

Boosie and Webbie are not communicating at this time.

“Certain people blocked people from text messages on the Internet. So Webbie is only going to say what she wants to say. So he said what he said. "

Boosie made it known that Webbie wasn't there for him, but other rappers did, but Webbie doesn't have any problems because it's not about the money.

"Webbie doesn't care. It's not about the money. It doesn't matter if Webbie gave her $ 2,000 and they gave her $ 200.00. We try to do something for the Baton Rouge family and bring that light to the world," he said. realizing that Webbie leads the entire squad. The entire Trill squad of all the squad's artists was him and Boosie at the top. Let's sit down as grown men and handle this without having to work as hard. "

He continued, "At the end of the day, it's about business. Webbie got an album coming out very soon. You might hear Boosie, Gates, Master P. I didn't hear the songs."

Poor communication may be the reason for the consequences of old friends.

"Everything. There will be no disagreements, if everyone presents each other appropriately. From DJ to DJ to management to management," he said. Personal management, business management, road management: these guys need to get to know each other and, throughout Over the years, many of these things have changed. It somehow throws curves into the business. "

While Boosie insists that Webbie was doing shows in her honor, her team alleges that this is not the case at all.

“I read something about us having free Boosie shows while Boosie was in jail. That is not true. But he does wherever he goes, just like Pimp C says his name (Boosie), "Rest in peace, Pimp C,quot;, "Free Boosie,quot;. But that's it, "he said.

Webbie may have missed a couple of shows, but that's only due to Boosie's team's lack of communication. No one contacted their manager.

"He might have missed a couple of shows, like the 'Boosie Bash,quot;, but again, that's not Webbie's fault. That's the administration's fault. We all stay in the same city. So if you want Webbie on the Boosie Bash, call me (your management) I manage the management I'm going to take my walk before the show I'm going to make sure your room is ready.

When you pay Webbie less than it's worth, you only have to wait 3 songs.

"If he felt like you gave him $ 7K and he wants to make 3 songs for that, then that's what it is."

According to Derrick, their relationship has been strained, ever since Boosie was released from prison. “Since Boo was released from prison, it has not been time to go down like this. It wasn't a slow conversation like you and me. It was nothing like that. "

Speaking of Boosie's comments about Webbie's downfall, Webbie is fine. He has a new album coming out, Savage 6, and he also has a school for independent artists to receive guidance with more than 30,000 applicants.

Even the two of them aren't talking right now, Webbie still has Boosie's best interest at heart.

"That's what I'm saying. His name came up in some situations with his son. Just like they got Bill Cosby. So, look what you say to certain people. Not everyone needs the full details. You don't need that to be influential." , said.

He also added: "Yes, as for your son. Like, I say," Bless everyone. At the end of the day, if the girl was your son's age, that's a problem. If the girl is older than your son's age, then that is still a problem. So, you are exploiting yourself. You are criticizing yourself. Then Lil's brother said, "Slow down, man. Smart n-s don't go to jail."

Derrick is hopeful that the two can repair their relationship. After all, they are family.

"They family. I love Boosie as I love Webbie. We want the best for both of us because we know what to start. This is something different, it is very different, in some of us we get the family and we show other families how to get rich too.

Webbie is currently preparing to release her next album, Savage 6. Some of the artists mentioned above are Master P and Kevin Gates. He also hopes that Da Baby will appear on the album.

