TSMC: Huawei Meets Strongest US Chip Export Standards USA – Last News

Shenzhen: Huawei on Monday called the new United States government export controls aimed at limiting the Chinese tech giant's access to semiconductor technology "arbitrary and pernicious,quot; that "threatens to weaken the entire industry worldwide,quot; .

Delivering his keynote address at the annual Huawei analyst summit, the company's rotating chairman Guo Ping said that US actions against Huawei will harm the experiences of its customers around the world.

The new rules prevent chipmakers using US technology and software. USA In chip design they are shipped to Huawei without permission from the US government. USA

The US government. USA He claimed that China could use Huawei technology for espionage purposes and added the company to the Entity List on May 16, 2019.



Citing the logic behind the new export controls announced last week, the United States government alleged that Huawei and its foreign affiliates intensified efforts to undermine the restrictions on the list of entities.

Refuting these charges, Huawei said it has fulfilled its contractual obligations to customers and suppliers, and that it "survived and moved through thick and thin."

"This new rule will affect the expansion, maintenance and ongoing operations of networks worth hundreds of billions of dollars that we have implemented in more than 170 countries," Huawei said.

"It will also affect communications services for the more than 3 billion people who use Huawei's products and services worldwide," the company said.

The development came amid a report based on the Nikkei Asian Review source on Monday that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world's largest contract chip maker, has suspended new orders from Huawei Technologies in response to stricter export controls in the United States.