Trump's threats to WHO could undermine global health

LONDON – Health experts say the mounting attacks by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, against the World Health Organization for his handling of the coronavirus demonstrate a profound misunderstanding about the role of the UN agency and, ultimately , could serve to weaken global health.

In a letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Trump wrote that the WHO's "repeated missteps,quot; in its response to the pandemic have proven "very costly to the world."

On Monday, Trump threatened to cut US funding to the WHO permanently unless the agency commits to "substantial improvements,quot; in the next 30 days.

"I cannot allow US taxpayer dollars to continue to fund an organization that, in its current state, clearly does not serve the interests of the United States," he wrote.

The United States is the largest donor to the WHO and contributes about $ 450 million a year.

Devi Sridhar, professor of global health at the University of Edinburgh, said the letter was likely written for Trump's political base and was intended to deflect blame for the devastating impact of the virus on the US. USA, which has the highest number of virus infections and deaths in the world.

"China and the United States are fighting as divorced parents, while (the) WHO is the child caught in the middle, trying not to choose sides," he said.

"President Trump does not understand what the WHO can and cannot do," he said, explaining that he sets international standards and is driven by his member countries. "If he believes they need more power, then member states should agree and delegate it more."

In Brussels, the European Union supported WHO and urged all countries to support it in the wake of Trump's continued attacks.

"This is the time for solidarity," said European Commission spokeswoman Virginie Battu-Henriksson. "This is not the time to point the finger or undermine multilateral cooperation."

Michael Head, principal investigator at the University of Southampton, said much of what Trump was demanding was beyond the WHO's intended scope.

"The WHO has limited powers, in terms of what they can demand from countries where outbreaks are occurring," Head said. "They provide expert guidance and don't enforce the law."

Head noted that there are clear governance gaps elsewhere that have allowed the spread of COVID-19, especially in the US. The US, which has seen 1.5 million infections and more than 90,000 COVID-19 related deaths.

Trump has repeatedly accused the WHO of being unduly influenced by China, writing that the agency has been "curiously insistent,quot; in praising the country's "supposed transparency,quot;.

The WHO acknowledged receipt of Trump's missive and said it was "considering the content of the letter," according to a statement. The agency previously noted that it declared a global health emergency on January 30, when there were fewer than 100 cases of coronavirus outside of China.

When that statement was made, WHO chief Tedros said China was setting a new standard for outbreak response. He said the world owed China gratitude for the way it gave other nations time to plan, with the extraordinary measures it was taking to contain the virus.

Trump's letter also cited "credible reports of the spread of the virus in Wuhan in early December 2019 or even earlier, including reports from the Lancet medical journal."

On Tuesday, Lancet editor Dr. Richard Horton tweeted that the reference was inaccurate, noting that he published the first reports of the disease only in January.

"The allegations made against (the) WHO in President Trump's letter are serious and detrimental to efforts to strengthen international cooperation to control this pandemic," the newspaper said.

Lorne Cook in Brussels and Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed to this report.

