Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine

President Trump He said Monday that he is taking the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug that the Food and Drug Administration warned against widespread use – together with zinc as preventive measures against coronavirus. "I get a lot of tremendously positive news about hydroxy and I say, hey, you know the expression I used … what do you have to lose?" Trump said.

Trump said he has been taking a pill "every day,quot; for about a week and a half, and "I'm still here."

In a statement, White House physician Sean P. Conley said that after numerous discussions of hydroxychloroquine, he had concluded that "the potential benefit of the treatment outweighed the relative risks." Up News Info News has contacted the White House for clarification on what the treatment entails. Meanwhile, Conley said he will continue to monitor studies of COVID-19 treatments.

A White House staff member tested positive for the coronavirus, and Mr. Trump, who is regularly screened, tested negative, Conley confirmed.

The FDA said that hydroxychloroquine has been linked to serious and even fatal heart risks in some patients. Largest study on the drug to date showed did not improve the condition of patients with coronavirus and was tied to a greater number of deaths. Other studies are investigating the potential impact of using the drug in combination with zinc or azithromycin, an antibiotic.

When asked Monday morning if a White House doctor had recommended that he take the medication, the president said, "I asked him, 'Well, what do you think?' And he said, 'Well, if you want,' I said, 'Yes, I would like to.'

%MINIFYHTML6d8251e2137d8a4e1619805dd7be1fdc17%

Mr. Trump said he has not had any symptoms of a coronavirus infection and is regularly examined. He said he decided to take hydroxychloroquine because "I heard good things about the drug."

Trump takes hydroxychloroquine, but does he help against COVID-19?

President started promoting the potential from a drug combination that includes hydroxychloroquine in March, claiming in a tweet that he had "a real chance of being one of the greatest game-changers in the history of medicine."

But in April, the FDA recommended Hydroxychloroquine should only be used in clinical trials or under careful medical supervision in hospitalized patients. The FDA reported that some patients treated with hydroxychloroquine showed "serious heart rhythm problems," and patients with other problems showed an increased risk of heart problems.

Dr. Rick Bright, who headed the federal vaccine development agency, alleges he was fired from his job for sounding the hydroxychloroquine alarm. The told Norah O & # 39; Donnell of Up News Info News in "60 minutes,quot; that "never,quot; thought that hydroxychloroquine would change the game.

According to Bright's whistleblower complaint, "On March 23 … Dr. Bright received an urgent directive … relayed from the White House, to drop everything and make,quot; the drug "widely available to the American public. "

%MINIFYHTML6d8251e2137d8a4e1619805dd7be1fdc18%

The Department of Health and Human Services disputes that Bright was expelled and said in a statement that "Bright's whistleblower complaint is full of one-sided arguments and misinformation."