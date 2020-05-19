Trump official says unhealthy Americans are to blame for the high death toll from the US coronavirus. USA

The coronavirus outbreak has expanded in the United States. USA In effect for more than two months, infecting nearly 1.5 million Americans and killing almost 90,000.

In CNN On Sunday, Health Secretary Alex Azar transmitted a message about why the coronavirus pandemic has been so severe in the United States. In the US, it is because many of us are so unhealthy, with a myriad of underlying health conditions that exacerbate the COVID-19 virus.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

The Trump administration over the weekend took a surprisingly strange turn in its response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has not been met with universal acclaim in terms of everything from the conflicting stance issued to the overly optimistic talk that dominated the early days of the pandemic. .

During a Sunday appearance the CNN State of the union, The US Secretary of Health and Human Services. The US, Alex Azar, pointed to a culprit who is responsible for how ruthlessly the coronavirus is rampaging in the US. USA: That culprit is, well, you and me, and the fact that we're probably not as healthy as we'd like to be

"Unfortunately, the American population is very diverse … It is a population with significant unhealthy comorbidities that make many individuals in our communities, particularly African American minority communities, particularly at risk here due to significant underlying diseases, health disparities, and comorbid diseases, "said Azar. "And that is an unfortunate legacy in our healthcare system that we certainly must address."

%MINIFYHTML92eade5d3ab95e8e9ff6d9cb4f052dd417%

It is certainly a strange message, at a time when a historic catastrophe has shaken everyday life in the United States and millions of people are losing their jobs at a terrifying rate, in fact, with the number of unemployment reaching a level of unemployment of the era of the Great Depression. Not to mention the fact that as of Monday morning, nearly 90,000 people in the US USA They have died from the COVID-19 virus, according to the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University.

It is true that these types of factors contribute to the severity of the deadly virus. But what is also true is that this is the unprecedented kind of catastrophe that in normal times would see a presidential administration deliver a message of "fear alone is fear itself,quot; to Americans, rather than a pronouncement that it's more along the lines of – hey, this is all your fault.

Host Jake Tapper investigated whether Azar realized that was what he was implying, that it is the fault of the American people that the crisis has become so severe. "Oh no, Jake, please, please, please, no distortions, no, it's not about guilt," Azar said, trying to clarify his comments. "It is a simple epidemiology and stating that if we have hypertension, if we have diabetes, we are at increased risk for serious complications from the crown, from this coronavirus. That's all I was saying. And you know it."

Trump and Health Secretary Alex Azar Image Source: Shutterstock