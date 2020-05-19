Trump beats Cory Gardner in election year

The meeting took place 11 weeks ago, before the coronavirus killed 90,000 Americans, before the stock market plummeted, before layoffs, isolation and closings.

Before all that, President Donald Trump sat in the Roosevelt room of the White House on March 3 with Senator Cory Gardner as the two Republicans, surrounded by cabinet officials, other senators, and staff, discussed whether to fully fund conservation. from land and water. Fund, a conservationist priority for decades.

In Gardner's count, he showed Trump an iPhone photo of Gunnison's Black Canyon National Park, "that's wonderful," the president replied, and statistics on the economic benefits of outdoor recreation. At one point, Trump, who routinely compares himself favorably to other presidents, looked at a portrait of Teddy Roosevelt and said, "This would be the biggest (conservation) victory since Teddy Roosevelt and beyond," according to Gardner.

It was then that Trump flip-flop at LWCF. The president who had tried to cut the program dramatically now wanted it to be fully funded. Like Trump wrote on Twitter that dayIt was "ALL thanks,quot; to Gardner and Senator Steve Daines, R-Mont.

"Somebody somehow performed a miracle because now, suddenly, a White House that has not been for the Earth and Water Conservation Fund, I think reduced it to zero, in reality it is now seeing the light,quot;, the Senator Maria Cantwell of Washington. Democrat and former defender of the FLMF, he said sarcastically the next day.

For his followers, Gardner is a miracle worker in a deeply divided Washington, achieving victories for the people of Colorado by working with unlikely allies. But others see a senator who has been awarded political victories by a mercurial president using the weight of the federal government to improve Gardner's reelection chances. They bristle every time Trump credits Gardner.

"Cory received more than advance notice," said a Democratic staff member within the Colorado congressional delegation, who requested anonymity to speak frankly. "The (Trump) administration has closed interaction with most members of the delegation regarding these projects and efforts that we have been working on for years and years and years."

"I think it is a bit desperate, but it is understandable because they are in a difficult situation in the state, both Trump and Gardner," added the staff member. "We have never seen anything remotely close to this in terms of political expediency."

Both parts are correct. Gardner has convinced Trump to pass policies that Democrats have failed for years, even decades. And Trump has, at least in part, because he wants the Yuma Republican to be reelected.

"Senator Gardner's ability to deliver to Colorado this week, this month or this year is nothing new, he has been doing things for this state throughout his career," said Jerrod Dobkin, a Gardner campaign spokesman.

Last year, Gardner received advance notice that the headquarters of the Office of Land Management would move to Grand Junction, allowing him to announce it before the agency did. In February, it was Gardner who announced that funds for a water pipeline in the Pueblo area had been approved. Last week, it was announced that Colorado Springs would be the temporary home of the US Space Command. USA, An announcement Trump joked at a campaign rally with Gardner.

Prominent Colorado Democrats also worked on all of those issues, but Gardner was often allowed to announce the Trump administration's decision first and claim the headlines of the news. Democrats released statements of support and kept their criticism of Gardner private, with one exception.

On April 8, Trump announced, via Twitter, that the federal government would send 100 fans to Colorado "at the request of Senator Gardner." Governor Jared Polis had requested more than 100 fans and claimed days before Trump's announcement that the federal government blocked Colorado's attempt to buy 500 fans. Some Democrats were unable to bite their tongues that day.

State Senator Jessie Danielson, a Wheat Ridge Democrat who does not have a reputation for being arrogant, called Trump's move a form of organized crime. "The White House keeps 80% of the fans who stole from Colorado, and gives 20% of what they stole as a political favor." she said then.

"I think this that happened with Senator Gardner and President Trump is very disturbing," Rep. Diana DeGette, a Denver Democrat and dean of the Colorado congressional delegation, told CNN. DeGette said the announcement appeared to be a political favor for Gardner, and since then 10 senators have called for an investigation into alleged Trump fan favoritism.

Gardner and his allies say such a Democratic opposition is the policy of the election year. When asked on March 5 about allegations that Trump was supporting LWF funding as a political favor, Gardner said his critics will reflexively oppose everything he supports.

"My political opponents, if I declared the entire state of Colorado a wilderness area, they would still object. Ask John Hickenlooper or Andrew Romanoff if they would vote yes on my bill," said Gardner of the bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act, which would fully fund LWCF and end the delay in maintaining the national park.

"Of course John Hickenlooper supports funding for the LWCF," said Alyssa Roberts, a Hickenlooper spokesperson, when asked Monday, "and would go further by passing the CORE Act and acting on climate change, two Colorado priorities that Senator Gardner refuses to address how he seals the largest reversal of protected public land by the Trump administration in the history of the United States. "

Romanoff said he would also vote on the Gardner bill. "But I think the best way to make America's great outdoors again is to take on the Trump administration, stop taking money from the fossil fuel industry and enact a green New Deal."

Whether out of pragmatism or favoritism, some conservationists acknowledge that only a Republican like Gardner could win over Trump with LWCF funds. Jessica Goad, deputy director of Conservation Colorado, who often criticizes Gardner, agrees with that. So does Tom Cors, a lobbyist for The Nature Conservancy who has worked in the LWCF funding efforts for many years.

"We couldn't have done it and he made that case," said Gardner's Cors.

It's unclear what the future holds for Gardner's Great American Open Air Act, which was destined to pass on those happy days before the coronavirus pandemic changed Congressional hours. It has broad support, but it is no longer a high priority in a part-time Congress. Last month, Gardner and several Colorado Democrats suggested that it be attached to the coronavirus relief legislation, but it was not.