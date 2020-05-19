Tristan Thompson sues alleged baby mom Kimberly Alexander for defamation

Tristan Thompson is convinced that he is not the father of the alleged baby mom Kimberly Alexander, and has filed a libel suit against her.

In court documents obtained by E! News, ballet player's lawyer Marty Singer says the woman is a "wannabe social media influencer and pornographic model / performer who is so desperate to reach her fifteen minutes of fame that she recently made up a false claim that the NBA star / Cleveland Cavaliers center / Power forward Thompson is the father of his nearly five-year-old son. "

Singer continues, Alexander has persisted in publicly proclaiming that Thompson is the father of her son and she has maliciously accused Thompson of being a jerk father, & # 39; neglecting & # 39; and not assuming financial responsibility for the child from birth. Such statements are absolutely false and defamatory per se. To quote Michael Jackson, "the boy is not [his] son."

Alexander accused Khloe Kardashian and Tristan of bribing the DNA company to hide that they fathered their son. Both deny the allegations.