Tristan Thompson sues alleged baby mom Kimberly Alexander for defamation

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4
Logo

Tristan Thompson is convinced that he is not the father of the alleged baby mom Kimberly Alexander, and has filed a libel suit against her.

In court documents obtained by E! News, ballet player's lawyer Marty Singer says the woman is a "wannabe social media influencer and pornographic model / performer who is so desperate to reach her fifteen minutes of fame that she recently made up a false claim that the NBA star / Cleveland Cavaliers center / Power forward Thompson is the father of his nearly five-year-old son. "

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here