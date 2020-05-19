Trey Songz says he wanted to sign the Summer Walker but couldn't locate her

R,amp;B singer Trey Songz has claimed that he once wanted to sign Summer Walker after listening to "Girls Need Love,quot; before its release, but did not know her name.

"But a fun story about Summer Walker that a lot of people don't know, really, nobody knows," he said on The Quicksilva Show. "I got this application on my phone where I save music, unreleased music, everything from people who send me songs that they would like me to listen to or like to cut or show, etc. So I had this song that I would listen to and forgot who I was I send it ".

He continued, "So, it's like two years. I'm listening to this girl singing this song, the song,quot; Girls Need Love. "So I write a message to Moo, do you know who sent this song? All the producers that I know personally, & # 39; Do you know who is singing this song? & # 39; I love this girl. I want to sign with this girl. And then, like two years later, Summer Walker comes out with "Girls Need Love,quot; … "