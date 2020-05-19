Trevor Noah's Vor The Daily Show 'Praises Barack Obama and Pokes Eric Trump, – Up News Info

As many Americans finally ventured outside like a roach emerging after the nuclear war, The daily show of social distance We look at some of the highlights and least highlights of the weekend.

Among the first: President Barack Obama's graduation speech to high school seniors staying at home. Representing the other side: not President Eric Trump's bold prediction that the new coronavirus "will magically disappear and disappear" after the election, because Democrats want it that way.

Such is the dichotomy of spring 2020.

Presenter Trevor Noah delves into both stories in tonight's edition of Comedy Central's staple.

On the Obama front, he spoke about POTUS 44's ability to "hide his insults, almost as if he didn't want to get in trouble with Michelle for going under." Commenting on the carefully anonymous recipient of Obama's diss, Noah said, "This is how you know when you've screwed up, when someone can say, 'People have no idea what he's doing,' and they all said : & # 39; Oh yes, that's Trump. "

Re young Trump, described by Noah as a "fetus in his 100th trimester and Donald Trump's fourth favorite child," tells Jeanine Pirro on Fox News that this whole disease affair is a great farce designed to prevent her father win a second term.

Noah's response? "If the coronavirus is a giant scam, why is Eric Trump doing this interview from home?" Look here: