Tom Hanks WWII Greyhound Apple Deal Apple TV + Pandemic Course Change – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: In a real surprise, the drama of the battleship of World War II Greyhound Tom Hanks wrote and stars in has abruptly changed course and will dock at Apple. Originally on Sony Pictures' theatrical calendar for Father's Day weekend, the film will become Apple's biggest feature film engagement to premiere on Apple TV +. It is the latest in a growing indication that Apple is making its move and becoming as aggressive as any streamer or auction studio for movie and TV project acquisitions.

Hanks will test the waters by presenting one of his star vehicle films directly to a streamer for the first time with a premiere in more than 100 countries, and it's all due to the coronavirus pandemic and how it has destroyed studio release schedules. this year. . Hanks had already been indelibly linked to the pandemic when, on the set of the Elvis Presley film directed by Baz Luhrmann for Warner Bros in Australia, he became the first major movie star to test positive. He and his wife Rita Wilson were quarantined and luckily overcame the grief. When the Up News Info that Hanks tested positive was broken, the website nearly crashed. We hope that your World War II movie will be a much more enjoyable experience as the industry restarts. Apple has yet to set a release date, but it is expected to be soon.

The Up News Info revealed in 2016 that Hanks would re-enter the high seas for the first time since Captain Phillips – Well, there was that little detour from landing the plane on the Hudson River in Stain With this World War II film, he wrote for himself to play George Krause, a career officer who was eventually commanded by a Navy Greyhound destroyer during the Battle of the Atlantic, which took place in the early months of the alliance of the United States with England and the Free Forces. Along with the enemy, Krause fights his doubts and personal demons to prove that he belongs.

The project was assembled by CAA Media Finance and FilmNation, with Get low conductor Aaron Schneider and Hanks Playtone partner Gary Goetzman producing as a Playtone production for Sony Pictures / Stage Six Films. Sony Pictures acquired the worldwide rights just before the Berlin market the following February, where the image was set to be the major acquisition title. It was going to be a big theatrical release for Sony: It premiered for May 7, but then moved to Father's Day weekend on June 19, until the pandemic destroyed the plans for each studio and closed the halls of cinema from all over the world.

It was then that the decision was made to alter course. The image was quietly bought in stealth, and it turned into a bidding battle between the big streamers, and I was told that a deal in the $ 70 million range was closed, the auction by CAA Media Finance and FilmNation.

For Apple, this is yet another indication that the company is becoming a major player in features, as this marks its biggest image commitment. Apple TV + whiteboard includes Beastie Boys Storythe docus Potatoes from director Bryce Dallas Howard and the acquisition of Sundance Boys state as much as With ice starring Bill Murray, Rashida Jones and directed by Sofia Coppola. Selections for the 2019 Sundance Film Festival are also approaching Hala and The Elephant Queen. The service also premiered the one directed by George Nolfi The banker, starring Anthony Mackie, Samuel L. Jackson, and Nia Long.