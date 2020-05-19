Home Sports Tom Brady's new TB12 Protect product is criticized for exploiting coronavirus fears

Tom Brady's health and wellness brand TB12 has launched a new product amid the coronavirus pandemic, and is already being criticized for pleasing people's fear of contracting COVID-19.

The new article, described as an immunity mix, is called Protect. And while the product review does not include claims that it offers protection against coronavirus, it does include several buzzwords that people will no doubt associate with the disease. Some of them include "nutrients that boost the immune system,quot; and "immune system recovery."

The product, which incidentally costs $ 45, also claims to help "immune cells coordinate an efficient and appropriate response to external threats."

MORE: Tom Brady Accidentally Invades a Florida House

At best, TB12 simply released the product without thinking about how it would look contextually. At worst, it is an unspoken marketing ploy to take advantage of potential buyers' fear of catching COVID-19. The product review also includes a disclaimer that, "Due to circumstances beyond our control related to COVID-19, orders containing this item may take an additional 3-5 business days to ship."

Naturally, people were quick to scold Brady. Some called him a snake oil salesman, others doubled his new status as "Florida Man,quot; and some even equated him as the male version of actress Gwyneth Paltrow (whose own brand, Goop, sells hokey health products).

Here are some of the best zingers: Brady may need a little protection for himself after some of these:

