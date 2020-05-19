Tom Brady uses the & # 39; Last Dance & # 39; meme Michael Jordan to reference 28-3

What happens when you combine the Twitter prank "My plans vs. 2020,quot;, a Michael Jordan meme "Last Dance,quot; and a GOAT in a different sport? You get that GOAT by delivering "28-3,quot; content.

Tom Brady (or his social team) added on Tuesday to the still fresh wounds of Falcons fans who are still processing the Atlanta collapse against New England in Super Bowl 51. Now, they also have to deal with being controlled by the guy who helped bring about the collapse (well, Brady and Kyle Shanahan, but mostly Brady).

Of course, the responses borrowed other memes from MJ's documentary / authorized Jordan biography:

MORE: Sean Payton Teases New Falcons Unit, Pranks 28-3

Brady knows full well that he is in the Falcons division this year and will have to travel to Atlanta to face fans whose hearts are still on the ground. It is good for him that Tompa Bay is not scheduled to play there until week 15, just before Christmas. Surely fans will be in the holiday spirit and will let this go, right?

TO UPDATE: Well, if the Falcons' reaction to the original ESPN tweet is an indication. . .

. . . Then this will not be forgotten.