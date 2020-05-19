Tiny Harris salutes Toya Johnson and Monica Denise

Tiny Harris gave her two friends Toya Johnson and Monica Denise a greeting and she shared a photo with the three of them. Fans praise the three beautiful ladies in the comments.

This is how Tiny captioned her photo: ‘I have to love my daughters @toyajohnson @monicadenise Mo got all the good photo! I hope you have been tuned in to Friends & Family Hustle and our live podcast with the cast. # Vh1 #AmigosNFamilyHustle #Toya #Monica #Tiny # 3TheHardWay ".

One follower criticized Tiny and said, "I love how you casually exclude LeToya," and another follower said, "Tiny! You've looked so beautiful in these confessionals, girl!

Another commenter posted this message: "I saw both of them, the best reality show without a doubt everyone keeps it,quot; and someone else wrote: "@majorgirl @toyajohnson !!!!!!!!!!!!" GOD !!

One commenter posted this: "Beautiful, I only live all women to death," and a follower asked, "@majorgirl @monicadenise @toyajohnson, how long have you been OG friends?"

A follower posted this message: ‘Slay ladies !! @majorgirl I love your hair like this … Atlbaby ", and another fan said:" @majorgirl @monicadenise @toyajohnson Where do you think you are going? Frnaw fr fr ❤️ queens. You look great … look at 25 and shit. "

Someone else said, "@majorgirl loving the shit out of that rocking black hair."

Tiny recently made headlines when she spoke about another of her best friends: Kandi Burruss.

Kandi received a lot of love from all her friends. Tiny also made sure to post a video and message on her social media account to mark this important event.

‘Happy G-day to my sister @kandi, you are the best winner! I am very proud of everything you have accomplished in life and even more proud to call you my friend, my sister 4L! Superstar continues to shine, "Tiny posted.

Fans praised their friendship in the comments.



