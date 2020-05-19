Timothee Chalamet feeds homosexual rumors after following the man who asks for an appointment on Instagram

WENN

The actor of & # 39; Call me by your name & # 39; It has fueled rumors about her sexuality after it was revealed that she was following a man who asked her for a date on social media.

Just single Timothee Chalamet has added fuel to gay rumors. A man on Tik Tok revealed that he asked the "Call me by your name"Actor for a virtual date on Instagram and the star responded by requesting to follow the man's private social networks.

The man named Mark Murphy accepted Timothee's request. He said he got into the actor's DMs after Googling and finding out he's single. Lily-Rose Depp division. "I do not know what to do now ?!" the man exclaimed in his Tik Tok video.

Timothee Chalamet, 24, has never publicly commented on her sexuality. He is quite reserved about his love life. In a 2018 interview, he didn't even disclose about his first date. "Date is a very scary word, because then that context has been established," he said. "You can always see people in early dating behavior."

He sparked gay rumors after starring in the Oscar-winning film "Call Me by Your Name" with Armie hammer. The "Handsome boy"star, who once aspired to be a rapper, was linked to Kid Cudi due to its bromance.

Timothee and Cudi usually go out together. They celebrated each other's birthdays and Cudi even brought Timothee on stage during the shows. In 2019, the actor opened the Cudi show with a poem. "We live in a world where it is more to continue than to lead. In this world, being a leader is a problem for the system that we are all used to," he recited. CommonIntroduction to Cudi's 2009 album "Man on the Moon: The End of Day".

Timothee dated Lily-Rose, Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis& # 39; daughter, after they were selected for the Netflix movie "The king", in which he played King Henry V and she played his wife Catalina. They separated after more than a year of relationship.

Before dating Lily-Rose, Timothee was linked to Lourdes Leon, Virginthe daughter of They met at LaGuardia High School in New York City.