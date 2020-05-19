Tiger King: Carole Baskin sells animal print face masks during coronavirus crisis

Tiger kingCarole Baskin is selling animal print face masks to benefit big cat charities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Following her rise to fame, the animal rights activist has released her own collection of capsule masks with her phrase, "Hello, cool cats and kittens," printed on them.

Launched in collaboration with the Chicago company Tread 365, which specializes in water polo equipment and has recently focused on selling facial masks, the protective garments feature a cat mustache design and come in blackas well as Baskin's signature leopard print.





"Tread 365 has partnered with Carole Baskin of Big Cat Rescue to bring you the PURRRFECT face mask," reads the product description, explaining that: "A part of the entire Cool Cats face mask goes directly to support! big cats! "

Baskin rose to fame after appearing on the Netflix documentary series as the arch-enemy of titular "tiger king" Joe Exotic, who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for conspiring to kill her.

Since the launch of the show, Baskin has tried appear in the music video for Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's "Stuck With U", while actress Tara Reid is in talks to play the owner of the sanctuary in an upcoming film adaptation.