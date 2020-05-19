This is what you can expect from Tuesday's weather forecast.

%MINIFYHTMLb46120c8b2e2a914443425d72c6ff0fd14%
Cooler, cooler weather is available for Tuesday in the Boston area.
According to meteorologists, the sky will be mostly sunny with some gusting winds, especially during the morning. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s along the coast and a little warmer inland.
Similar conditions are expected on Wednesday.
