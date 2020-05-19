This is how Jamie Lynn Spears knew it was time to act again

Jamie Lynn was thrilled to reflect on what happened, but the mother-daughter duo has become closer. They even do TikTok dances together!

"… TikTok is like winning an Oscar," Jamie Lynn told Erin. "Charli (D & # 39; Amelio) It follows me, and that earned me interesting points for probably a solid 24 hours. "

And right now, while you're quarantined in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, it looks like you can get everything you need.

"It is a little difficult to complain because I feel very lucky. We have a garden, we have our health and all that is asked of us is that we stay at home," she said. "So, a bit mentally and emotionally challenging with homeschooling and kids, but for the most part, it's really going quite well for us."

At one point, Britney was staying with Jamie Lynn and her immediate family as well.

"My sister came in at first, but we weren't sure how long everything would last," Jamie Lynn explained. "So she came for about two weeks, I think it was like that, then she came back to her house. So she was here, my brother has been here; like my immediate family because we are not trying to do it. A quarantine party "

Speaking of Britney, Erin asked Jamie Lynn which sister is more likely to do something, such as calling the other sister for advice.

"I think she would call me for advice, honestly," Jamie Lynn said. "I really believe that."

She continued to answer with her sister's name for most questions, from who would eat a midnight snack to who is most likely to release music first, but said she is more likely to respond to a Twitter troll. You have been warned!

