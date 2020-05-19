This is how Jamie Lynn Spears knew it was time to act again

A highly anticipated return to television!
Jamie Lynn Spears She has officially revived her acting career with the Tuesday release of Sweet magnolias on Netflix, and she stopped Daily pop to discuss why he's back, in addition to revealing what he's doing in quarantine and playing a game of "What Sister? Spears Edition,quot;.
"I think it's only a matter of time," Jamie Lynn told Erin Lim of E !. "I've been an actor since I was very young. It's part of who I am, I love doing it and honestly, I didn't realize how much I missed it until I got back on set and played the character."
Britney Spears& # 39; Little Sister Starred in Teen Comedy Nickelodeon Zoey 101, who finished a four-season career in 2008 after Jamie Lynn gave birth to her and her husband's daughter, Jamie Watson, Maddie. Just three years ago, Maddie, now 11, had a serious ATV accident near death. The experience weighed heavily on Jamie Lynn, who told Erin that from that moment on she decided that "nothing was scary anymore."
"I saw my worst fear and then when I could literally when my daughter was returned to me, I can't be ungrateful. I can't complain anymore. All the petty things, I have to let go," she explained. "You know, you get that big wish, or the one thing you want: I got mine. So I need to live grateful and grateful every day, even bad days."
Jamie Lynn was thrilled to reflect on what happened, but the mother-daughter duo has become closer. They even do TikTok dances together!
"… TikTok is like winning an Oscar," Jamie Lynn told Erin. "Charli (D & # 39; Amelio) It follows me, and that earned me interesting points for probably a solid 24 hours. "
And right now, while you're quarantined in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, it looks like you can get everything you need.
"It is a little difficult to complain because I feel very lucky. We have a garden, we have our health and all that is asked of us is that we stay at home," she said. "So, a bit mentally and emotionally challenging with homeschooling and kids, but for the most part, it's really going quite well for us."
At one point, Britney was staying with Jamie Lynn and her immediate family as well.
"My sister came in at first, but we weren't sure how long everything would last," Jamie Lynn explained. "So she came for about two weeks, I think it was like that, then she came back to her house. So she was here, my brother has been here; like my immediate family because we are not trying to do it. A quarantine party "
Speaking of Britney, Erin asked Jamie Lynn which sister is more likely to do something, such as calling the other sister for advice.
"I think she would call me for advice, honestly," Jamie Lynn said. "I really believe that."
She continued to answer with her sister's name for most questions, from who would eat a midnight snack to who is most likely to release music first, but said she is more likely to respond to a Twitter troll. You have been warned!
See everything Daily pop interview in the clip above.
